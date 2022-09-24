Tennessee Football Takes Hit Before Huge Duel With Florida, WR Cedric Tillman Out

That is one threat Florida coach Billy Napier will not have to worry about.

One of No. 11 Tennessee’s best wide receivers – senior Cedric Tillman – is not expected to play Saturday because of an ankle injury. The Volunteers (3-0) host the No. 20 Gators (2-1) in one of the most hotly anticipated games in Neyland Stadium in years (3:30 p.m. eastern, CBS).

Tennessee was favored by 10.5 points during the week by Draft Kings before news of Tillman’s status, and the spread remained the same Saturday.

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman. (Getty Images)

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday that Cedric Tillman (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) will not play. An All-Southeastern Conference preseason pick, Tillman was second in the SEC in receiving yards last season with 1,081 yards on 64 receptions and caught 12 touchdowns. He is the league’s top returning receiver. Tillman has 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown this season.

Tennessee’s leading receiver so far this season is junior Jalin Hyatt, who has caught 18 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Ramel Keyton, who has five receptions for 114 yards, may replace Cedric Tillman in the lineup.

CAN FLORIDA UPSET THE VOLS?

Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker can also throw to USC transfer Bru McCoy, who has eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Hooker is fourth in the SEC and No. 23 in the nation in passing yards per game with 281.3. Tennessee is No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 nationally in total offense with 553.7 yards a game.