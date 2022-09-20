At The ‘Alamo Freeze’ They’d Say ‘Win State’, But In Tennessee It’s ‘Beat Florida’

An opportunity like this doesn’t come very often. In Tennessee’s case, it’s been over six years. The biggest game in recent history for the Vols will be played against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, with a lot on the line.

I recently started watching the show ‘Friday Night Lights’ again during my downtime, which reminded me of scenes at the ‘Alamo Freeze’ or other spots where former players would come around, showing off their rings and reminding players to ‘Win State’. I brought up the show to a friend last week who reminded me that there’s resounding statement this time of year in Knoxville, ‘Beat Florida’.

If I had the Doc Brown DeLorean and could go back in time to the introductory press conference for Josh Heupel and tell fans that in just sixteen games they would be ranked No. 11 in the country heading into the Florida game, they’d call me crazy.

But, this is the position that Tennessee finds itself in, with the opportunity to take the next step as a football program staring them in the face.

It’s crazy how life works out, though Tennessee fans would just call this normal. Last season it was all about navigating through choppy waters, with an NCAA investigation rocking the boat. Now, Josh Heupel has his football team taking centerstage on Saturday with a chance at a statement win in regards to future success.

No, I am not implying that nationally, Florida is a massive win, but for Tennessee, this is the game you have to win to get over the hump for future success.

For far too long, the Gators have beaten the Vols with lesser quality teams, which has driven fans crazy thinking about what could have been. This is why I emphasize the magnitude of this meeting, knowing what it could do for the football program and wild fan base.

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel. Via: Trey Wallace

Josh Heupel most certainly has the more talented football team, but in this game, it means nothing. I’ve seen lesser overall talented Florida teams beat the Vols a number of times.

The Past Meets The Present

The last time Tennessee defeated Florida was in 2016, behind quarterback Josh Dobbs and coach Butch Jones. Yes, through all of the nonsense going on in Gainesville in recent years, this was the only recent win. Most importantly, that win came in Knoxville under similar circumstances, with the ‘CheckerNeyland’ crowd and a fan base waiting to explode like a powder keg.

Speaking of that work trip, as I was returning from Auburn this past Sunday, I came across a Tennessee fan on the interstate, with his car flag flying. Turns out we ended up at the same gas station off I-75 just south of Chattanooga. I struck up a quick conversation and asked the gentleman for his thoughts on the season so far, which he replied ‘We just gotta beat Florida’.

Neyland Stadium will be filled to capacity, with fans looking to cause problems with their voices, just as they did in 2016 against the Gators.

We’ll see how much the atmosphere effects Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, but Billy Napier isn’t too worried about his quarterback.

“It’s not like we’re going into Canada and they’re going to change the rules. It’s going to be the same game. Going to be a little louder and played at a different location.”

I hate to be the one to break it to Napier, but this game has the feeling of the 2015 Oklahoma matchup, where I couldn’t hear myself think on the sidelines. But Florida could end up doing the same thing it’s done in the past, which is to silence the crowd with some wild play on the field that leads to a victory. Though I don’t see that happening, anything is possible with these two teams.

Tennessee ‘CheckerNeyland’ via Trey Wallace

Tennessee Comes Into This Game Hot

As for this game, just know that it never makes sense. I don’t care where each team is ranked or who has the better players, it’s going to be a crapshoot. But in terms of where QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman and other players have this team at the moment, they couldn’t be in a better spot. The offense is clicking and the defense seems to have made some much-needed improvements from 2021.

The buildup to Saturday will feel like an eternity. As we creep closer to game time, the clock will move at a snail’s pace. For the players inside the Tennessee locker room, they aren’t worried about the past, simply because they were most likely 15-16 years old the last time the Vols defeated Florida.

But even though they weren’t old enough to attend senior prom at the time, I can promise you that they’ve heard enough about the Florida game from fans and former players.

Josh Heupel was asked about the current players having to inherit the psychological hurdles of playing Florida and being the team to finally win this game.

“I don’t believe that, each week is different, each days and each season is. For us, however many months into our program we are at right now, our kids are extremely confident. they prepare the right way, work hard and we continue to grow. They know the preparation will be the most important thing.

“It’s gonna be a great atmosphere and we have to be able to control our emotions during the course of the football game,” Heupel added. “Compete, and not have our emotions go up and down during the course of the game.”

Controlling Emotions Is Key

If you want to fully understand the magnitude of this game, Josh Heupel pointed out that he was made aware of how important this matchup was just thirty minutes after stepping foot on campus. Now, he was jokingly saying this, as I imagine it was closer to twenty minutes after stepping foot on the tarmac in Knoxville.

To understand what Tennessee fans think of Florida, I’ll have to use an example from the series ‘Friday Night Lights’. Remember during the first few episodes when the players were hanging out and having a burger at the ‘Alamo Freeze’? Everyone would tell the players ‘Go win State’, while showing off their fancy rings. Well, think of this and imagine most Tennessee fans coming up to players relaying the same type of message, ‘Beat Florida’.

It’s more than a football game for folks in this town. It’s a game that could ruin the week, have folks talking about it for an entire year and always being brought up at the local Quarterback Club meeting.

There will most likely be around 140,000 folks on the Tennessee campus this weekend. Some will just come for the tailgates and atmosphere, while others will patiently wait to enter the stadium.

If Tennessee were to beat Florida on Saturday, it will certainly go down as one of the most important wins in recent history. Not just because of the opponent, but what the win says about the trajectory of the football program.

It’s time for Tennessee to take the next step. Let’s see if they’re up for the challenge.