Can Florida, With No Touchdown Passes This Season, Upset No. 11 Tennessee?

Can the Florida Gators – behind Anthony Richardson – make it six straight over the Tennessee Volunteers?

Perhaps that isn’t the question everyone should be asking today, as the college football season enters the final Saturday of September.

‘YOU KNOW WHAT A POWDER KEG IS?’ ALL EYES ON FLORIDA-TENNESSEE

How about this one, instead: can the Florida Gators finally throw a touchdown pass in 2022?

Hard to believe, but Anthony Richardson and the No. 20 Gators still don’t have a passing touchdown through the first three weeks of the college football season.

Anthony Richardson, Gators have no passing touchdowns this season

Richardson, a Heisman favorite after a dazzling Week 1 win over Utah, has struggled over the past two weeks. Florida was outclassed in a loss to Kentucky, and barely squeaked by an inferior USF team last week.

Through three games, the Gators have eight rushing touchdowns, a defensive safety, and zero passing touchdowns.

Zero.

Spoiler alert: that’ll have to change today, in a big way, if the Gators are to knock off No. 11 Tennessee for the sixth straight season.

That’s not the only big game on today’s slate. Elsewhere, Wake Forest hosts Clemson, Texas travels to Texas Tech, Arkansas heads to Texas A&M and Ohio State faces Wisconsin.

It’s Week 4 of the college football season! Get up, fire up the Mr. Coffee, put the beer on ice and take a seat for the next 12 hours.

Let’s roll!

College football Week 4 TV schedule

No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FOX

No. 7 USC at Oregon State | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas) | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 NC State vs. UConn | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 13 Utah at Arizona St. | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State | 4 p.m. | FOX

No. 16 Ole Miss vs. Tulsa | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St. | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 18 Washington vs. Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 19 BYU vs. Wyoming | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 24 Pitt vs. Rhode Island | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 25 Miami (Fla.) vs. Middle Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network