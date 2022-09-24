Can Florida, With No Touchdown Passes This Season, Upset No. 11 Tennessee?

Can the Florida Gators – behind Anthony Richardson – make it six straight over the Tennessee Volunteers?
Perhaps that isn’t the question everyone should be asking today, as the college football season enters the final Saturday of September.
‘YOU KNOW WHAT A POWDER KEG IS?’ ALL EYES ON FLORIDA-TENNESSEE
How about this one, instead: can the Florida Gators finally throw a touchdown pass in 2022?
Hard to believe, but Anthony Richardson and the No. 20 Gators still don’t have a passing touchdown through the first three weeks of the college football season.
Anthony Richardson, Gators have no passing touchdowns this season
Richardson, a Heisman favorite after a dazzling Week 1 win over Utah, has struggled over the past two weeks. Florida was outclassed in a loss to Kentucky, and barely squeaked by an inferior USF team last week.
Through three games, the Gators have eight rushing touchdowns, a defensive safety, and zero passing touchdowns.
Zero.
Spoiler alert: that’ll have to change today, in a big way, if the Gators are to knock off No. 11 Tennessee for the sixth straight season.
That’s not the only big game on today’s slate. Elsewhere, Wake Forest hosts Clemson, Texas travels to Texas Tech, Arkansas heads to Texas A&M and Ohio State faces Wisconsin.
It’s Week 4 of the college football season! Get up, fire up the Mr. Coffee, put the beer on ice and take a seat for the next 12 hours.
Let’s roll!
College football Week 4 TV schedule
No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FOX
No. 7 USC at Oregon State | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 8 Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas) | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 NC State vs. UConn | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
No. 13 Utah at Arizona St. | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 15 Oregon at Washington State | 4 p.m. | FOX
No. 16 Ole Miss vs. Tulsa | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St. | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 18 Washington vs. Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 19 BYU vs. Wyoming | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 24 Pitt vs. Rhode Island | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 25 Miami (Fla.) vs. Middle Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network