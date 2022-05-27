Tennessee Baseball Bashes Vanderbilt Around For 10-1 Win In SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Alabama – No. 1 Tennessee accepted its first regular season Southeastern Conference baseball championship trophy since 2005 from commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Then the top-seeded Volunteers took a major step toward securing their first overall SEC Tournament title by roughing up Vanderbilt, 10-1, before a capacity crowd of 10,800.

The Volunteers (50-7) reached 50 wins in a season for the first time since a 54-16 mark in 1995 that included a trip to the College World Series.

Tennessee won the seventh game of this tournament to advance to play in the 12th game late Friday against the winner of Thursday’s late game between No. 4 seed LSU (37-18) and No. 12 seed Kentucky (31-24). That one was expected to start at 10:40 p.m. eastern.

Vanderbilt (36-20) plays Friday afternoon against the loser of LSU-Kentucky at a time to be determined. The Commodores managed just five hits off five Tennessee pitchers. Ben Joyce, who has been clocked at 105 mph, threw the ninth inning, striking out one. Starter Blade Tidwell (3-1) pitched four and a third innings for the win, allowing three hits and one run with three walks and three strikeouts.

Tennessee erupted for five runs in the third inning on five hits to take a 6-0 lead and knocked out Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell in the process.

Seth Stephenson singled to lead off and scored for a 2-0 lead on Jorel Ortega’s double to left field. After Futrell got Jordan Beck to fly out to left, Drew Gilbert singled in a run for a 3-0 lead, and Nick Maldonado replaced Futrell with a 2-and-2 count, then hit Trey Lipscomb. Evan Russell followed with an RBI double, and it was 4-0. Luc Lipcius’ sacrifice fly and Christian Moore’s RBI single made it 6-0.

Futrell (8-3) allowed four runs on five hit in taking the loss with a walk and a strikeout.

Tennessee made it 7-0 in the fourth on an RBI single by Lipscomb. Vanderbilt’s Carter Young led off the fifth with a home run, cutting its deficit to 7-1. Tennessee pinch-hitter Blake Burke hit his 11th home run of the season for an 8-1 lead in the fifth.

Florida (36-21) and Arkansas (38-17) open play Friday at 10:30 a.m. with an elimination game.