Tennessee-Vanderbilt Moved To Thursday At Soggy SEC Tournament; Kentucky eliminates Auburn

HOOVER, Alabama – Well, hallelujah, the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament finally finished with Tuesday’s schedule … late Wednesday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

No. 12 seed Kentucky eliminated No. 5 seed Auburn, 3-1, on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. eastern time in a game originally scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday. The game was pushed to Wednesday because of rain delays in the tournament opener on Tuesday morning. Then it was delayed by rain Wednesday morning.

But Kentucky’s Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel were able to dry off their aluminum bats enough to each hit solo home runs to lead off the top of the ninth and give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead. Tyler Guilfoil (3-1) retired Auburn’s last three batters in the bottom of the ninth with two strikeouts and a pop-out after allowing the first two runners on for the win in relief.

Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter (4-2) took the loss after allowing the two home runs.

And guess what? More rain is in the forecast for Thursday, but Friday through Sunday looks good.

Tennessee Would Like To Add SEC Tournament Title To Its Glittering 2022 Season

No. 1 seed and SEC regular season champion Tennessee (49-7) and No. 8 seed Vanderbilt (36-19) were supposed to play in Wednesday night’s fourth game, but that was moved to 10:30 a.m. Thursday because of previous delays.

Kentucky (31-24) advances to play No. 4 seed LSU (37-18) 30 minutes after Tennessee-Vanderbilt on Thursday.

The final two games scheduled for Wednesday are No. 3 seed Arkansas (38-16) versus No. 11 seed Alabama (30-25) at 5:30 p.m. and No. 2 seed Texas A&M (35-17) versus No. 7 seed Florida (36-20) 30 minutes after Arkansas-Alabama. Alabama beat Georgia, 5-3, in the tournament opener on Tuesday, and Florida followed with a 2-1 win over South Carolina.

The scheduled third and fourth games of Thursday are the Arkansas-Alabama loser versus the Texas A&M-Florida loser and the Tennessee-Vanderbilt loser vs. the LSU-Kentucky loser.

What Each SEC Team Needs To Do In The Tournament To Advance or Enhance

Should rain cause more havoc on Thursday, SEC communications director Chuck Dunlap said the tournament could be changed to all single-elimination games and/or games could be shortened to seven innings. The format began with single elimination in the first four games only, double elimination after that before single elimination in the semifinals and final.

Another bad-weather scenario is to move a game or two to another stadium in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

“If we can just get through Thursday, the rest of the weekend looks great,” Dunlap said.

“Let me just say that (the SEC) has done the best job they could do to get the games in,” Kentucky coach Nick Mingione said. “Everything from the field to communicating with the teams, it has been the highest level.”

The league has room for moved games on Friday as only two games were scheduled originally as undefeated teams get an off day then, according to the untarnished bracket. The semifinals are scheduled now for 1 p.m. and approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with the championship game at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All games are on the SEC Network, except for the title game on ESPN2.

“Obviously, the Wildcats need more wins, so the more games we get to play the better,” Mingione said. “But if we have to go to single elimination, that what we have to do. If we have to play on the back field, that’s what we’ll do.”