Teddy Bridgewater Left Dolphins Practice And Dialed Up Plays For High School Team

Teddy Bridgewater is back in South Florida backing up Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins, but that doesn’t mean the local legend doesn’t have time for his high school football team.

Bridgewater was spotted on the Miami Northwestern sidelines Thursday night drawing up plays for his former high school football team.

That’s right. The Teddy Bridgewater took time out of his busy NFL week to return to his high school, grab the whiteboard and an Expo, and help the Bulls move the ball.

Teddy Bridgewater is drawing up plays for Miami Northwestern late in the second half. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/uTJYgRui7v — 305 Sports (@305Sportss) September 23, 2022

Legend.

Teddy Bridgewater is an icon in South Florida, and high school football royalty at Northwestern.

During his time as a Bull, Bridgewater put up Madden numbers, replacing Jacory Harris in his sophomore season and going on to throw for 5,152 passing yards and 54 touchdowns, with 13 rushing touchdowns, over the next two seasons.

Bridgewater was a four-star recruit out of high school, and originally committed to Miami before ultimately becoming a star at Louisville.

Bridgewater’s NFL career has been a rollercoaster.

He was a Pro Bowl QB for the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 before suffering a catastrophic knee injury before the 2016 season. He eventually worked his way back, signing with the Saints in 2018, Panthers in 2020, and Broncos last season.

Teddy Bridgewater is back home in Miami, and drawing up play for the Northwestern high school football team. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Bridgewater went 7-7 with Denver in 2021 before a Week 15 concussion sidelined him for the rest of the season.

He signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins last spring, returning to South Florida for the first time in a decade.

Despite being the clear backup to Tagovailoa – who is coming off a career game against Baltimore – Bridgewater appears to be enjoying every second of his homecoming.

Here’s the play Teddy B drew up for those of you wondering. 👀 https://t.co/k8WynIE53l pic.twitter.com/HfTW7hYZgH — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) September 23, 2022

Northwestern ultimately lost Thursday’s showdown, 23-19, to Miami Columbus. But hey, you still got to hang out with Teddy Bridgewater, run his plays, and probably learn a thing or two along the way.

Not a bad night at the park!