Teddy Bridgewater Is Sick Of NFL Players Pretending To Be ‘Gangsta’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has offered up a stern message for his fellow NFL players.

Bridgewater took to Instagram on Monday night to let the world know he’s tired of seeing NFL players acting all tough and “gangsta.”

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s gangsta,” Bridgewater wrote. “You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on that but the remaining 98.5% are only “football tough.”

While the message from Bridgewater is a bit random, he was speaking to the kids that have the dream of making it one day.

“Kids don’t be fooled,” he wrote. “You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the hood and post up and it’s all love.”

The vast majority of the topped comments on the post are positive with people agreeing with the QB’s message. Mark Ingram, Bilal Powell, and Kareem Jackson are just a few fellow NFL players that showed love to Bridgewater in the comments section.

Bridgewater is entering his first season with the Dolphins after signing a one-year deal worth up to $10 million back in March. He’ll be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa this upcoming NFL season.