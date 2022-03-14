Dolphins Signing QB Teddy Bridgewater To Backup Tua Tagovailoa

Videos by OutKick

Teddy Bridgewater is headed south, as the Dolphins intend to sign the veteran quarterback to a one-year deal.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is expected to use Bridgewater as the backup under starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami will be the fourth team in four seasons for the 29-year-old signal-caller.

Former Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater intends to sign a one-year deal to be the backup QB for the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Bridgewater started 14 games in 2021 for the Broncos, guiding the team to a 7-7 record in his starts. He threw for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 66.9% passing. His 94.9 passer rating was the highest of any season of his career as a starter.

While the opportunity to start Week 1 for the Dolphins might not exist, history will show his time should come at some point during the season. It’s a scenario that OutKick’s Armando Salguero could see working out in Bridgewater’s favor.

“Jacoby Brissett signed with the #Dolphins expecting to play because of Tua Tagovailoa durability,” Salguero wrote, via Twitter. “And he played. Teddy Bridgewater likely sees same possibility.”

The oft-injured Tagovailoa has suited up in just 21-of-33 games since being selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa missed five games during the 2021 season with a rib fracture and a middle finger fracture. When under center, Miami went 7-5 and ended the season on a high note.

With new head coach Mike McDaniel in place, it’s unclear if Tagovailoa is still viewed as a franchise quarterback to build around. The addition of Bridgewater suggests that McDaniel wants Tagovailoa to learn from a veteran or wants somebody to push him.

In addition to Bridgewater, Miami has loaded up in free agency, signing running back Chase Edmonds, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to multi-year deals.

