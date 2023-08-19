Teddy Bridgewater Is An Instant Legend For Rocking No. 50 In His First Lions Start

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater set the new standard for jersey numbers in today’s preseason game against the Jaguars.

And by that, I mean Teddy Two Gloves actually followed through on his word and wore No. 50, thus setting the internet ablaze and making history. Unreal move from an absolute legend who absolutely should be immediately inducted into Canton for this.

Stick this bad boy STRAIGHT into the Hall of Fame. Front and center:

Teddy Bridgewater finds a beautiful way to stay relevant

Incredible. Never thought I’d live long enough to see the day, but here we are. A real life NFL QB wearing No. 50. That’s 100% the smallest player that jersey has ever wrapped up, too. Those seams are finally getting a rest after years of pulling out and blocking.

Anyway, Bridgewater went 5-11 for 34 yards, which — if you’re a Dolphins fan — shouldn’t surprise you. He was pretty awful last year when he played, and got hurt every third play. Love Teddy Bridgewater, but he’s the very definition of washed at this point. That hurts me to say because I love Teddy Bridgewater, but facts are facts.

But that’s why I LOVE this move. You wanna make some waves and stay relevant in this league? Wear No. 50 and start slinging it.

If you’re gonna be washed, at least look cool doing it.

It wasn’t enough to get by OutKick’s Armanda Salguero, but he’s a tough one to crack. The rest of the internet also chimed in.

Enjoy!

