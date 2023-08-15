Why Is Teddy Bridgewater Wearing Number 50 As A QB?

Videos by OutKick

Teddy Bridgewater is rocking an absurd number for the Detroit Lions.

Bridgewater signed with the Lions last week and will likely make his debut in the preseason this Saturday against the Jaguars.

He’ll be wearing an unusual number when he does. Bridgewater will be looking like a lineman or a linebacker because he’ll be wearing number 50.

Teddy Bridgewater wearing number 50 for the Lions. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

No, that’s not a joke. It’s his official number listed on the team’s website. The reason is actually surprisingly simple.

The NFL lets QBs wear 0 to 19, but due to those numbers being currently taken or retired by Detroit, Bridgewater has had to adapt, according to The Sporting News.

Seeing Teddy Bridgewater wearing number 50 is a bit trippy.

Will the NFL allow this to fly in the regular season? Odds are high there will be some cuts that happen before week one.

That means Bridgewater will just slide into one of those numbers, and it shouldn’t be a tough decision. The Lions aren’t going to carry Nate Sudfeld or Adrian Martinez into the regular season. They wear 10 and 18, respectively.

Getting Bridgewater one of their numbers is almost guaranteed to happen in the coming weeks.

Having said that, the NFL should just let Teddy Bridgewater roll with it and shake things up. Does the No Fun League really need to restrict jersey numbers?

Aren’t there bigger issues to worry about like the air pressure in balls or how Alvin Kamara got only three games for a Vegas beatdown?

Jersey numbers should be the last of Roger Goodell’s worries. Watching an NFL QB rock 50 would be like creating a player back in the day, juicing his attributes, slapping an outrageous number like 98 on his jersey, giving him a blacked out visor and dominating with him.

Will Teddy Bridgewater change his jersey number for the Lions? (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

At least fans will get to see Teddy Bridgewater rock the outrageous QB number this Saturday. Get a good look because while it’s fun for right now, it won’t last. Would be a lot cooler if it did.