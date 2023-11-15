Ted Cruz Shares Thoughts With OutKick On Eventbrite’s Blatant Hypocrisy, Other Institutions Being Taken Over By Radical Left

Videos by OutKick

Ted Cruz is the latest U.S. Senator to call out Eventbrite’s extreme-left political standing after the company self-exposed its blatant hypocrisy in prohibiting Riley Gaines from promoting her speaking event about protecting women’s sports at Harvard in October.

While Eventbrite’s debacle is one of the more obvious examples of wokeness taking over corporations, the Texas senator explained on Wednesday’s edition of ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich‘ that it certainly doesn’t end with the one single promotional organization.

“Every major institution in America has been taken over by the radical left,” Ted Cruz told Dakich while explaining each chapter of his new book ‘Unwoke: How To Defeat Cultural Marxism In America’ which tackles institutions on every level.

“It starts with the universities. I call universities the Wuhan lab of the woke virus, it’s where it was created, where it mutated, it’s where it spread. From universities it goes to K-12 education, it goes to journalism, it goes to government, it goes to big business, it goes to big tech, it goes to entertainment.”

“The last chapter is China, which is a central nexus connecting it all,” Cruz continued.

Gaines, host of OutKick’s ‘Gaines For Girls‘ podcast, was told that her event listing regarding her speech violated Eventbrite’s community guidelines and terms of service. While her event was prohibited from the website, other parties were still able to list upcoming pro-Hamas rallies.

After hundreds shared links to the listings of pro-Hamas events with Kevin Hartz, the co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite, the events were removed from the web page.

Hartz managed to post profanity-filled messages to X, formerly Twitter, but Gaines later explained she had not heard from him after the debacle.

“I haven’t heard anything from the CEO, the co-founder, nothing, other than the comment where he told myself and OutKick and the rest of our team to go f-ourselves,” Gaines told OutKick’s Charly Arnolt. “I think it’s pretty disheartening that we live in a time where a pro-woman message is discriminatory and violates some sort of hateful content policy but pro-terrorist group’s events are not.”

Cruz went on to later explain to Dakich that OutKick is integral for how the radically turned woke institutions can be brought back to center.

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt also joined in on holding Eventbrite accountable for its actions having previously explained that he would be going after the company for its “liberal-progressive agenda to silence and unpublish events that express conservative viewpoints.”