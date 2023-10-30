Riley Gaines Hits Back At Eventbrite After Blatant Hypocrisy

Videos by OutKick

Eventbrite revealed its blatant, extreme-left political standing recently after prohibiting Riley Gaines from promoting her speaking event about protecting women’s sports at Harvard. Co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite, Kevin Hartz, has managed to post profanity-filled messages to X, formerly Twitter, but Gaines says she has not heard from him after the debacle.

The organization kept Gaines from promoting her event while allowing other parties to list upcoming pro-Hamas rallies.

Gaines, host of OutKick’s ‘Gaines For Girls‘ podcast, joined Charly Arnolt on ‘OutKick The Morning‘ on Monday to reflect on what exactly has gone on with Eventbrite.

“I haven’t heard anything from the CEO, the co-founder, nothing, other than the comment where he told myself and OutKick and the rest of our team to go f-ourselves,” Gaines explained. “I think it’s pretty disheartening that we live in a time where a pro-woman message is discriminatory and violates some sort of hateful content policy but pro-terrorist group’s events are not.”

Here’s a look at Hartz’s hateful message directed towards OutKick and Gaines:

Kevin, appreciate you responding to @outkick so eloquently. Can you explain why you allow pro-terrorist ticketing at your company & not a pro-women’s event with @Riley_Gaines_? And while you’re here, do you believe men should be able to win women’s sports championships? Thanks. https://t.co/2sTJoMd3d7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 26, 2023

Since the debacle with Eventbrite, Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt has shared that he is going after the company for their “liberal-progressive agenda to silence and unpublish events that express conservative viewpoints.”

Schmitt sent a letter to Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz, saying that their platform is hypocritical for enforcing “community guidelines” restrictions on Gaines, while allowing anti-Israel events.

