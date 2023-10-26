Eventbrite Deletes Pro-Hamas Rally Listings Without Explanation After OutKick Story, Remains Silent On Riley Gaines Event

Videos by OutKick

Wednesday, we questioned how the ticketing company Eventbrite could prohibit Riley Gaines from promoting on its website an upcoming speech to keep men out of female athletics but allow other parties to list upcoming pro-Hamas rallies.

We contacted the Eventbrite public relations team as well as CEO Julia Hartz for the answer. Neither responded to our inquiry.

However, the co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite, a man named Kevin Hartz, sent several posts on X directed at OutKick, Clay Travis, Gaines, and me disputing that Eventbrite lists the pro-Hamas events we cited.

We and other people have sent you the links several times, as linked in the stories.



Here's one: https://t.co/PvZScbDyny



Here's another: https://t.co/mqcjErZAdC — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 26, 2023

We and hundreds of other users sent Hartz the links to prove otherwise, though he has yet to acknowledge that.

Instead, sometime Thursday morning, Eventbrite removed the web pages we cited.

Particularly, the site deleted a listing for the Nov. 1 event ”Stop the Genocide! Free Palestine!” at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

.@eventbrite is allowing you to register for this pro-Hamas event right now, which calls the terrorists "resistance fighters."



Link: https://t.co/W2wsSwMZix pic.twitter.com/2UsbsyBtUD — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 26, 2023

Before its removal, the official Eventbrite page described the events on Oct. 7 as follows:

“Early on Saturday, October 7th, Palestinian resistance fighters broke through Israel’s siege of Gaza. In response, Israel has declared total war against the people of Gaza, completely cutting off access to food, water, and electricity, while bombing the Strip and killing entire families. This attack on Gaza takes place after 75 years of settler-colonial violence conducted by the Israeli state. This panel will explore the historical context that led to the current moment, the dynamics currently at play, and the possibilities for building international solidarity for Palestinian liberation.”

“Resistance fighters,” huh?

As per our original report, that is one way to describe how Hamas organized a coordinated attack on southern Israel by massacring 260 civilians at a music festival.

Eventbrite also removed a page promoting a rally next month called “Carnage in Palestine: Oppression, Complicity, and Ethical Responsibility.”

“Given Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza the question of challenging western academic complicity with Israeli institutions that are directly complicit in the crimes of apartheid and genocide is more critical than ever. This talk addresses the importance Palestinians have attached to non-violent forms of solidarity in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality,” read the page.

Though deleted, a search on Eventbrite’s web site still displays the listings:

Elsewhere, Eventbrite users can still sign up for a “free Palestine” event next week called “Abolition and the Liberation of Palestine.”

We again contacted Eventbrite and its CEO for comment. We sent both parties the following email on Thursday morning:

Hello,

This is Bobby Burack from OutKick again. We noticed that Eventbrite removed two of the links to the pro-Hamas events after our story, and after Eventbrite Co-Founder Kevin Hartz denied the links exist and told us “Go fuck ourselves.”

We have provided screenshots of the original links below.

Why did Eventbrite remove the links? Will Riley Gaines’ event be allowed to back on? Does Eventbrite stand by Kevin’s incendiary and dishonest (we have photos of the links) commentary?

We have a noon ET deadline. Thank you.

Unfortunately, neither responded.

As always, we will be sure to update this article if they do. And we hope they do.

That said, Riley Gaines tells OutKick that she has not heard from Eventbrite and is still not able to list her event on the platform.

In the meantime, the official X account for Eventbrite has turned off its comments.

The company does not want to address its disparate treatment of Gaines and the radicals who promoted the pro-Hamas rallies on its site.