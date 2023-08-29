Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten Blames Social Media – Not Herself – For Why Students Are A Mess

Videos by OutKick

Randi is at it again.

The American Federation of Teachers school union president took to Twitter (X) over the weekend to once again blame everyone and everything else for why schools are deteorating.

This time Randi Weingarten’s target was social media companies.

Social media companies should be held accountable for their impact on young peoples’ mental health & well being. Great resources here from @ShareMyLesson. #LikesVsLearning #RealSolutionsForKids https://t.co/cgxZXYJ2Pq — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) August 27, 2023

WEINGARTEN CONTRIBUTED TO EDUCATION SYSTEM FAILURES

Although I agree that social media and kids being obsessed with their cell phones is no doubt having a serious effect on children being able to learn and develop important skillsets, there’s something painfully ironic about Weingarten saying it.

Oh, really Randi?

Well by using logic that was taught to me in an education system before you arrived and ruined it, then YOU should also be held accountable for what you did to students mental health and well being the last couple of years. You’re the one that recommended school lockdowns, shutdowns, and deliberately changed recommendations and guidance on schools reopening.

The result? An entire generation of kids with some of the worst English and math scores we’ve seen in years. You want to know what also contributed to students mental health crisis besides social media? Not being able to see their friends because schools were closed. Or, when finally going to school, becomingly increasingly frustrated because they couldn’t learn verbal clues because everyone had to wear a mask.

AFT President Randi Weingarten: "We spent every day from February on trying to get schools open. We knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools." pic.twitter.com/1qNL05VD3u — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 26, 2023

MATH AND READING SCORES ARE LOWEST IN DECADES

No, Randi. You don’t get to continue your revisionist history. You don’t get a pass here and put them blame one everyone else except yourself.

Put your (tax-payer funded) union money where your mouth is, Randi.

If you had any sort of dignity, self-respect or truly cared about children’s education, you would step down. You’ve already done enough harm and your audacity to not ever take any blame for your colossal screwups show that you are putting yourself and your wallet ahead of the very children you claim you are protecting.