Kids Suffering From Extreme Mental Health Crisis After Years Of School Closures

Government imposed school closures may not have impacted disease spread at all, but they sure did hurt kids unnecessarily.

NBC News reported this week on a rapidly growing epidemic across the United States: children and teenagers suffering from mental health concerns. According to NBC, several groups of pediatricians and emergency medical providers have been increasingly asking for more resources and support.

“The scope of this problem is really great,” said Dr. Mohsen Saidinejad, a professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “But our ability to solve it is not there.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association released a joint statement this week saying that local communities need to expand access to mental health services before kids harm themselves.

NBC spoke to Dr. Willough Jenkins, medical director of emergency and consultation liaison psychiatry at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego about it.

“The volume is astronomical, and I don’t know that people fully understand how many people are struggling,” Jenkins said. She also explained that there used to be roughly 30 kids per month seeking emergency mental care, which has skyrocketed to 30 per day.

Another outstanding legacy for Anthony Fauci and “experts” who pushed for school closures.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a protective mask while speaking to members of the media before an event on the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kids Suffering Thanks To Government Mistakes

These horrifying statistics are the inevitable result of government policies, influenced by teachers unions, during COVID.

Children were forced to stay home, despite being at exceptionally low risk of serious illness. All because terrified, panicked adults chose to ignore the evidence and focus on fear.

The decrease in social contact led to an increase in time spent on phones and social media, already a problematic issue for mental health. Even when allowed to go in public, kids were forced into masks by incompetent politicians who believed misinformation from the CDC and other public health agencies.

Now, predictably, kids are suffering from mental health issues in the United States. While research has shown children in Sweden, where COVID was treated differently, haven’t exhibited the same trends.

But that exemplifies the problem with how the U.S. responded to COVID. Outside of a few politicians like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, politicians followed Fauci instead of following science.