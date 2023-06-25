Taylor Swift Turned Down Meghan Markle’s Personal Invite To Appear On Her Podcast

Videos by OutKick

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave royal life behind for the bright lights of Hollywood hasn’t gone as planned. Unless the plan was to make millions of dollars and produce almost nothing.

If that was their plan, then mission accomplished for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Spotify shelled out $20 million for one season of Markle’s podcast, Archetypes. Earlier this month, the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a second season and were labeled grifters by a company executive.

Now there are reports that a personal invite to appear on the podcast sent by Markle to Taylor Swift was turned down by the singer. According to the Wall Street Journal, Swift declined the invite to join the podcast through a representative.

Markle’s 12 episodes did feature a few high profile guests. Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton all made appearances, but none of them are currently on the level of Taylor Swift.

Landing a guest of Swift’s caliber for Markle’s podcast is the least of the couple’s worries. The report added that parting ways with Spotify is just one of their production company Archewell’s recent failures.

Netflix has canceled an animated children’s show called Pearl. There were at least two other show ideas rejected by the streaming service.

Sources told WSJ that Netflix doesn’t have any plans to renew the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deal which runs through 2025. The sources added that Spotify and Netflix weren’t expecting the lack of productivity by the couple.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Haven’t Been Complete Failures

It hasn’t been all bad news for the couple since leaving for Hollywood. They were featured in an episode of South Park and made headlines with a highly exaggerated high speed chase story. You’ve arrived if you’re able to do those two things.

Let’s not forget that Netflix did see some success with the documentary Harry & Meghan, where they took shots at the royal family. Minus that there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot there for the two, but that’s not going to stop them.

Here’s how an Archewell spokesperson put a spin on the news. They said, “New companies often make changes in their start up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energized than ever before.”

That’s one way to put it. Let’s see if that focus and energy can land a Taylor Swift level guest for whatever garbage they spew out next.