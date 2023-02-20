Meghan Markle Reportedly Upset About South Park’s Portrayal Of Her, Thus Proving South Park’s Portrayal Of Her

Videos by OutKick

In the least surprising news of the year, Meghan Markle is reportedly upset with how South Park portrayed “her.”

Of course, South Park didn’t actually say it was her in the episode, but it’s pretty clear. In the episode, the Prince and Princess of Canada go on a “World Privacy Tour.” They beg for people to leave them alone. Of course, they do this by going on multiple TV shows.

Sound familiar?

“Meghan and Harry” enlist the help of a company that creates brands for people. Of course, every one of their brands includes the word “victim.”

No one plays victim better than Meghan Markle.

South Park went after Meghan Markle and she’s not happy. (Screenshot from “South Park”)

Meghan Markle reportedly upset by ‘South Park’ portrayal

Markle has not commented publicly about the episode, but The Spectator reports that “California sources claim that Meghan has spent the last few days ‘upset and overwhelmed’ about how she was portrayed.”

Their sources also say that Markle “is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all.”

Interesting. So she’s mad about an episode of TV that she hasn’t even watched? The poor victim!

That’s not all. The pair are reportedly looking into potential legal action.

It’s pretty hard to sue South Park since they’re doing parody, which affords them some legal protections.

Either way, Markle’s reported reaction only furthers the idea that South Park nailed her portrayal.

Poor Meghan. It’s a tough life growing up with an Emmy Award-winning father and a US diplomat uncle that tried to help her get into politics.

Basically any door she wanted to enter, someone was there to grant her an opportunity.

Yet, she claims she’s been held back by everything from her good looks, to her race to her gender.

If that’s what being “held back” looks like, sign me up.