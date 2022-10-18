Meghan Markle: ‘Deal or No Deal’ Made Me Feel Like A Bimbo

In a shocking twist that nobody saw coming, Meghan Markle now has a problem with how she was made to feel “objectified” and a “bimbo” during her time as a briefcase model on NBC’s “Deal or No Deal.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, had a conversation with Paris Hilton in the latest episode of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast where Markle addressed her career modeling a briefcase during Season 2 of the show back in 2006. Prince Harry’s wife now says she felt valued by the show for all the wrong reasons.

Nope, didn’t see this coming.

Meghan Markle now has a problem with how she was “objectified” on “Deal or No Deal. / NBC Universal

Of course, Meghan, who whined to Oprah (for millions) about her life as a royal, is now whining about a job where she was hired to be hot for TV cameras so women would watch (and judge a fellow female) and husbands would stare.

The premise was simple, yet here we are 16 years later and Markle seems to be perplexed over how she was used.

Markle told Paris Hilton that the show was just so different from her time as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina. It was at that internship where she was “being valued specifically for my brain.”

Oh, girlfriend.

She was just getting started.

“Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite,” Markle said of the briefcase job.

In 2006, Meghan Markle served as a “Deal or No Deal” briefcase model where she said ladies were not used for their brains. / NBC Universal

“There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like,” Markle noted while adding briefcase models were treated like cattle going from a lashes station to hair extensions to padding for bras.

“It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains,” Markle told Hilton, who made millions playing a dumb blonde (or maybe she wasn’t dumb after all) in “The Simple Life.”

Prince Harry’s constantly bitching and complaining wife wasn’t done. She complained about a producer who wanted her to “suck it in” and how she was surrounded by a bunch of “smart women on that stage, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

Markle, smartly, noted that she was thankful for the job.

Meghan Markle during a stressful day on “Deal or No Deal” standing there with a briefcase. / NBC Universal

“I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” she continued. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype.”

Here’s the simple follow-up for Markle, if Paris Hilton could even think of such a thing in her head: “Did you read the job description before taking the assignment?”

Interviewing 101.

Let’s cut to the chase here. Meghan Markle was young, trying to pay the bills, make it in the TV industry and she was taking jobs. Yes, this one was about not using her brains, but she was a beautiful woman and this was a check from network TV.

She stood there in a cocktail dress. Sometimes she stood there in clothes she would wear to a New York City bar. Sometimes she wore a Mrs. Claus dress.

This line is amusing: “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance.”

Then 2006 Meghan Markle shouldn’t have taken the job.

But she did. And Markle also took a CSI: NY job where she ended up playing a maid wearing lingerie.

Markle’s constant need to play victim is quite a trait. And it pays well.

Meghan Markle plays the role of maid Veronica Perez in an episode of crime drama CSI: New York.

Prince Harry must love coming home from a hard day of work at…the chicken coop in their backyard…to hear Meghan bitching about a neighbor’s trash can being in the middle of the road or some other nothing burger that she can turn into a podcast appearance.

Here’s a solution: Get happy, girlfriend. Your game will eventually end and it’ll be a sad rollercoaster ride to the bottom when people quit paying you for this nonsense.