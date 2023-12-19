Taylor Swift Seen Handing Out Massive Tips At Chiefs/Patriots Game

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift appears to be very pro-tipping, and that’s the stance all reasonable Americans should take.

The music superstar has become a major figure in the NFL world since she started dating Travis Kelce and regularly appears at games.

Not only does she appear at games, but the “Cruel Summer” singer often dominates the conversation and broadcasts whenever she does. The NFL must be loving all the extra free attention brought by the Swifties.

Well, Swift isn’t just attending games, but is also handing out plenty of cash. A photo shared on X by @tswifterastour appears to show Swift handing out some $100 bills to the food runners at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday during the Chiefs/Patriots game. You can see the photo here.

Taylor Swift appeared to be handing out massive tips during the Chiefs/Patriots game. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is a very generous tipper.

Swift handing out big cash to stadium employees isn’t surprising at all. She famously handed out $100,000 bonuses to people working on The Eras Tour.

With an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion, she certainly has more than enough money to spend and to tip with.

Tipping culture has become a huge debate in America over the past several years. Some people think it’s gone way too far and don’t tip much.

Others always hand out generous tips whenever they’re out and about. I believe the floor should be between 20%-25% if you’re going out for drinks. You need to take care of the people who take care of you, but as with everything, there are levels.

I wrote a lengthy breakdown of the rules for tipping that you can read below.

It would be wildly disappointing to learn T-Swift was a poor tipper, despite being a billionaire. That’s not something fans would have enjoyed learning.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. She handed out $100,000 bonuses and appeared to hand out significant cash to stadium workers.

Taylor Swift appears to be a very generous tipper. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

If you’re going to be rich, you might as well use some of it to help brighten up the days of other people. How much money is the proper amount to tip? Let’s embrace debate at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.