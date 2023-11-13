What’s The Proper Amount To Tip At A Bar? Debate Erupts After Embarrassing Incident

Videos by OutKick

Debating is raging about the proper tip amount for people grabbing some drinks at a bar.

As readers of OutKick’s Weekend Recap know (send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com), I saw a truly embarrassing and bizarre incident unfold Sunday.

A popular bar I often go to had a group run up a massive tab and tip just a couple dollars. I believe there were roughly 10 people involved, total sales were several hundred dollars and the tip was literally a couple bucks, per the staff. I was shown some digital sales receipts that appeared to confirm an entire group walked out without tipping virtually at all.

I was horrified. Hell, I was embarrassed and it had nothing to do with me.

OutKick readers weigh in on the proper tip for a bar debate.

I’ve always considered myself a generous tipper. It’s a baseline of 20% for me even with terrible service, and that number goes up dramatically the more I like the bartender. We’ll get more into that in a bit, but more than anything, I wanted to know what the OutKick readers felt.

Turns out OutKick’s readers, for the most part, are pretty generous as well. Virtually all the answers were different variations of the replies below. Give them a read and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Remember, this is just tipping in a bar! Not tipping in general. Important context.

$1 per beer and $2 per mixed drink. — Politically Homeless Cat (@cajunphried) November 13, 2023

If I’m paying cash for each drink – then usually $1-2 p/drink. If I have a tab and close out before leaving, then 20%. — Greg Nelson (@greganelson) November 13, 2023

Depends on how many people. I always tip 20% if it’s a group of more than ten people with bottle service, I add another 10% — Roscoe P. Coltrain (@ROSSTHEBIGBOSS) November 13, 2023

$2 per drink ordered, even if they’re just opening a bottle of beer — Brian McCarty (@bmccarty2) November 13, 2023

20-25%. Always. If even just drinks. ESP if just drinks. — DSC, Esq (@DSC_Esq) November 13, 2023

I'm broke so my usual rule is $1.00 per beer I buy and $2.00 per mixed drink. If I run a tab minimum 20% for meh service but exceptional service can go up to 40%. If I'm wasted I've been known to give a 100 thinking it was 10 followed by the keep the rest cause I'm great hand. 😆 — Nick flieger Jr (@flieger_jr) November 13, 2023

Generally 20-25%. Wherever the math allows for an easy round number. — Pat Shea (@RunIrish74) November 13, 2023

20%. Tip or don’t go out! — TheAngryGinger (@Angryginger1856) November 13, 2023

20% if you're paying a tab like that. — Liner Notes Notes (@wordswithmusic1) November 13, 2023

Standard is 20%, but I tip more, usually closer to 30%. If they go above and beyond I definitely tip more. Keep in mind a good bartender brings customers back. If they are smart they treat it as their own business. — Jonathan Talbot (@tbotmb) November 13, 2023

Depends. On a tab, 20%. But if you’re drinking $2 beers all night, you better be tipping $1 per beer minimum, raising it up to 50% — Mr. Zach 🏴‍☠️ (@MrZachOK) November 13, 2023

I always do at least 30%, oftentimes far more especially ordering my first drink when it’s busy. Bartenders remember who takes good care of them and they work hard.



2 bucks on a $400 tab is insane, just reeks of classlessness. Absolute cheapskates. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) November 13, 2023

Some people think it’s okay to tip nothing at all or drastically reduce it tied to service.

It somewhat depends what you're drinking. i.e. you don't give a 15-20% tip on an expensive bottle of wine brought to the table. Wine and beer pours take no effort. Maybe 5-10% tops. However a bartender who is making your special drinks should get the %15-20% as a waitress would. — KeepingUHonest (@KeepingUHonest1) November 13, 2023

Tip isn't a given. It is earned, which most don't get it. They assume they get a tip for walking by the table every 15 minutes. Better service=better tip. — Trusty68 (@trusty68) November 13, 2023

What I personally hate is feeling obligated to tip on the 3x markup of a bottle of wine. That’s a no from me. — Matt (@CSU_2_PAC) November 13, 2023

I’d give nothing if I felt like it — Ponyboy (@BornAgainTwat) November 13, 2023

Tip depends solely on quality of service — Jack johnson (@JeffShe58685856) November 13, 2023

Why does everyone think there have to be a tip, maybe the service was terrible? Maybe the patrons were trying to tell the bartenders that. — Martha Loew (@MystikMartha) November 13, 2023

It would be a lot easier if your employer paid you. Depending on your customers to pay you is risky

There are millions of service jobs where tips are not expected. Your industry needs to change. — N2socer (@n2socer) November 13, 2023

Tips and tipping should always be very generous, in my working class opinion.

Okay, let us now break this down from my point of view. In my mind, tipping more is always a better option than playing it safe. Now, I don’t need anyone emailing me claiming I have a ton of money and just throw it around. That’s simply not true, but whenever there’s a debate about tipping, people immediately start making assumptions. I’ll be a working class guy until the end of my days. Now that we have that on the record, let’s dive into the meat of this heated debate.

We can debate all day long about whether or not bartenders like tips or would prefer a higher minimum wage. Any bartender worth their salt knows being tipped out is by far and away the better option for many reasons, but mostly because the earnings ceiling is higher.

Now, I’ve also seen some people speculate the service might have been poor. It wasn’t. The bartender is as rock solid as they come, but even if service is poor, you’ll catch me dead before you catch me skimping on the tip. I do have to sleep at night and look myself in the mirror in the morning and be happy. I’ve never once found myself unhappy for tipping more than maybe is normal. I would feel terrible if I did what the group did Sunday.

What is the proper amount to tip at the bar? (Credit: Getty Images)

So, what should you tip? The bare minimum in my mind is 20%, and that’s for an experience that doesn’t move the needle and is quickly forgotten.

Even if the service is awful or something goes wrong, I’m not going under 20%. It simply won’t happen. That leads me to the second part, if the service is great, that tip is going to SOAR. It’s not unheard of for my football group to tip 50% on a bar tab, and it’s for one simple reason. If bartenders and staffers are going to give us a great time and work hard to make sure we’re having fun, then I’m going to repay the favor.

Also, here’s a little advice for everyone. Being a regular at a bar where the staff likes you goes miles in terms of getting the occasional free drink. If a bartender throws me some free drinks, the price of those drinks just gets automatically added to the tip. I don’t care if it’s at a bar I’m at all the time or just a one-off. A bartender slinging a couple free or discounted beers is going to get it on the backend of the transaction 100% of the time.

I believe in tipping bartenders very well. (Credit: David Hookstead)

I’m also a big believer in being extra generous around the holidays. I definitely throw in an extra few dollars around Thanksgiving and Christmas just to brighten up everyone’s days. In fact, my friend and I felt so bad about this Sunday incident – truly appalling – that I tipped extra because I was that uncomfortable with what the group had done by leaving a couple dollars.

I think the standard should be as follows:

20% as a baseline.

25% for solid service that you remember.

30%+ if the service is truly outstanding and you’re a regular.

Every free drink translates to a better tip.

Holidays result in better tips.

And to be clear, I don’t order stuff that is tough to make. Not at all. I’m straight light beer with the occasional margarita mixed in. The drink makes no difference to me. It’s all about the baseline and then how much I’m enjoying the experience to climb the ladder.

Also, a good looking bartender asking, “Hey, aren’t you that guy from OutKick?” would probably result in a fat tip immediately. To be clear, this has never happened, but good to plan for whatever might occur.

What did I get right? What do you disagree with? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and definitely take care of your bartenders.