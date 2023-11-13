OutKick’s Weekend Recap: A Nasty Email, Awful Tipping And Wisconsin’s Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Another awesome weekend is in the books, and OutKick readers appear to have had a ton of fun.

This is the second article of my new weekend recap series. The concept is simple. OutKick readers are a fun crew spread out across the country doing all sorts of things. I figured we might as well share it with everyone. If you missed week one, you can read it here, and you can always reach out with whatever chaos you got up to at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Let’s get things rolling. Just like last week, I’ll start with what I was up to. Wouldn’t be fair for me to ask you guys what your weekends were like without sharing my own.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: I went to Dirty Water. Well, that’s exactly what I did, and the Busch Lights (camo cans, of course!) were flowing.

I had a couple Busch Lights at Dirty Water – my favorite Washington D.C. bar. (Credit: David Hookstead)

It’s a good thing the beers were going down easy because the Wisconsin Badgers hit rock bottom by getting humiliated by Northwestern. To say that pissed me off and ruined my Saturday night would be an understatement. I was so upset that I threw on some “Entourage” while also watching Ole Miss/Georgia to cheer myself up. It didn’t work.

Then things really escalated when a guy by the name of Patrick McHugh sent me an email (reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com!) with the subject line, “You’re a c*nt, you badger b*tch.”

Not only did the Badgers lose, but I’m now dealing with this jackass firing away in my email with a low IQ message. Don’t even waste your time asking. Yes, I fired back and lit him up with Hookstead style precision.

I’m going to guess Patrick isn’t an OutKick reader. He seems to be pissed I praised Lane Kiffin’s handling of DeSanto Rollins. Cry about it, pal, and don’t come at me unless you’re ready for some return fire.

A screenshot of the deranged email someone sent me. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Also, I must add, I found out a group came into Dirty Water – my favorite bar by far in D.C. as OutKick readers know – ran up a giant bill for the early morning Patriots game, and tipped just a couple dollars. I’m not talking about a $50 bill. I’m talking about a bill that was SEVERAL hundred dollars and there was like a $2 tip. Gentlemen, tip your bartenders. Don’t be that kind of loser.

OutKick readers had a hell of a weekend.

Now, enough about me to get the ball rolling. People want to know what the OutKick readers were up to, and there were a range of emotions and events.

Bill is checking in with a double hazy IPA after watching Nebraska lose a tough one to Maryland. Absolutely love it. I went to a game in Lincoln in 2019. It has to be on the bucket list of every college football fan to visit at least once.

I’ll definitely be going back at some point. Maybe I’ll run into Bill!

Enjoying a great double hazy IPA now. We went to the Husker game earlier. Saw an awesome flyover and the band do their thing. Husker D is legit. Offense not so much. pic.twitter.com/JmFSkwH6Wv — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) November 11, 2023

LSU fans check in from Fred’s in Tigerland. Have to be honest, never been to Baton Rouge, but have heard it’s great. Fred’s in Tigerland will have to be on the list if I ever visit.

Greg had a hell of a bonfire and a little hangover. Can’t blame him. We’ve all been there before!

I don’t know who this guy is, but anyone who grills up a nearly 4-pound tomahawk ribeye to watch some college football is 100% the kind of guy I want in my foxhole.

That’s exactly how I want the OutKick audience celebrating their weekends!

Troy soaked up college basketball Saturday. A bold choice during the football season, but I definitely don’t hate it. Yes, college basketball is here. That’s a good thing!

Huskers losing Jays winning!! pic.twitter.com/6kYHEpCxlm — Troy Brainard (@trbrainard) November 11, 2023

Speaking of basketball, Sean is all in on Vols basketball. Let’s get after it!

It doesn’t suck even though my Vols do! Basketball season time! @Vidanta Riviera Maya pic.twitter.com/5pmeC2CWb4 — Sean Purdy (@PURDSTERRR) November 12, 2023

EJ is “drowning” his “sorrows in St. Thomas” after Arkansas got boat raced 48-10 by Auburn. Seriously, is it possible to have sorrows of any kind while in St. Thomas? I certainly don’t think so.

Dude is living his best life while chasing a bit of a morning buzz. To quote the great Dan Dakich, “I ain’t mad about it!”

Drowning my Razorback sorrows in St. Thomas. pic.twitter.com/z4y296IeFj — EJ 🐗 (@emj5150) November 12, 2023

I really wish this guy would have included his location in this tweet because that’s absolutely gorgeous. Add in the whiskey and I’m starting to think this might be a “Yellowstone” scene……of the exact kind of people John Dutton is fighting to keep out of Montana.

Little whiskey to warm me up. pic.twitter.com/VAoTFDyw0G — Yeoman's Play (@YeomansPlay) November 12, 2023

Ryan appears to be going through some tough times, but is making the best of it. We’re all pulling for his grandfather to get through…..and I think I need to hear more about this beef veg soup and house decorations.

Spent the morning in the hospital with my ailing grandfather…watching redzone and ravens with my father in law while my kids decorate his house with grandma…beef veg soup — Ryan (@My_name_is_Gym) November 12, 2023

If this post doesn’t sum up American, then I simply don’t know what does. A friendsgiving with spiked apple cider waiting on the MNF game is the damn dream. Europeans could never imagine something so awesome.

Also, I’ve done a few friendsgivings over the years. They’re always a blast.

Friendsgiving in the front yard drinking spiked apple cider (w/rum) Red Zone on waiting for MNF and the Bills. pic.twitter.com/SueeKOwdDT — Michelle Krueger Jones (@ALBigKCFan) November 12, 2023

Brandon making efficient use of his time by celebrating Thanksgiving early over the weekend. Always take some time to be with friends and family on Thanksgiving.

Cooking an early Thanksgiving meal since I’m on the road for Thanksgiving. — BrandonT 🇺🇸 (@jbtc130) November 11, 2023

This fine OutKick fan celebrated his weekend with some Coors Banquet. Banquet was the first beer I ever fell in love with. Had more than a couple while in Montana (sorry, mom!) doing my best cowboy impression as a very young man.

It’s impossible to not drink a Coors Banquet and immediately start talking like Sam Elliott. It’s just science.

Coors banquet! — D. Ruiz (@Captainkirklah) November 11, 2023

A vodka Red Bull with a New York strip steak is a VERY BOLD choice. Is that a suggested pairing? I don’t think so, but who am I to judge how this man celebrates a UGA win? Clearly, it’s working and whatever I’m doing for the Badgers is not.

Vodka Red Bull NY Strip Steak Fries UGA win — GeorgiaSportsReport (@GaSportsReport) November 11, 2023

Not sure if Jim means he’s at Caesars in Vegas or something else, but anything involving beer and red meat is something that will always get my stamp of approval.

Caesars, Stella lots of red meat — Jim Douglas (@JimDouglas57) November 12, 2023

Our guy Harry had a tough weekend. Pour one out for him. He clearly is!

Watched my Jayhawk s lose with 3rd string QB drinking a Little Smirnoff pineapple ice with a shot of pineapple vodka to cut down on bathroom trips! Today smoking a meatloaf! — harry (@jayhawkfan5067) November 12, 2023

That’s it for the second publication of OutKick’s weekend recap! If you missed out and want to get in on the action, email me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com or on Twitter at @dhookstead. See you all next Monday!