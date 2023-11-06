OutKick Audience’s Weekend Recap: Smoked Shotgun Shells, Cold Beer, Girlfriend’s Dog Reps The Badgers

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the first ever OutKick audience rundown of the previous football weekend where we cover the best food, drinks and party locations.

It’s not a secret to anyone reading OutKick that our audience is absolutely exploding. The growth we’ve experienced as a site is truly insane, and every single reader plays a role in that. Each person who regularly emails me at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com, tweets at us, reads our articles, watches our videos and listens to our podcasts is a part of the OutKick family. We wouldn’t be here without all of you.

In that spirit, we’ve been finding ways to get the OutKick family even more involved than it already is. Enter the Weekend Recap.

It’s new, it’s fresh and it’s the first time we’ve ever done it. The idea is simple. I gather up whatever the OutKick audience sends in for how they celebrated a weekend of football. What were you drinking? What did you do? Who were you with? What was being cooked? Your experiences now are the experiences of the entire OutKick family. It’s like Sopranos, but with less violence and more alcohol. If you didn’t get your pictures/stories in this week, fire away to David.Hookstead@outkick.com for next time.

Let’s roll.

Naturally, I wouldn’t really be doing my job if I didn’t lead the way here. How can I ask all of you for your recap if I don’t give you mine?

I’ve got good news and bad news. Good news is we DID have a great weekend. Bad news is Wisconsin lost to Indiana – one of the worst teams in America – and that led to a little numbing of the pain.

First things first, my girlfriend is out of town, and that means the dog, Dusty, is my responsibility. When the Badgers play, he wears the proper attire. My girlfriend wasn’t impressed, but she’s a former Iowa Hawkeye (later pro) tennis player. You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t keep those disgusting school colors anywhere in the Hookstead compound [location classified].

Dusty sports a Badgers hat before the Badgers/Indiana game. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Now, this won’t shock the loyal OutKick readers and fans. Would you be surprised to learn I spent the day watching football with a few ice cold beers?

Breaking news! I headed to Dirty Water in Washington D.C. for my regularly scheduled debauchery. OutKick fans in D.C. already know all about Dirty Water. It’s a Boston-themed sports bar that is the definition of blue-collar and no holds barred fun.

Founder Chris DeFelice had a frosty Busch Light ready to roll. On a side note, Dirty Water has the best bartenders in D.C., and it’s not close at all. Just an all-star lineup.

Dirty Water founder Chris DeFelice pours a cold beer ahead of a long Saturday of college football. (Credit: David Hookstead)

While Wisconsin floundered against the terrible Hoosiers – seriously, what the hell, Fickell? – we kept things rolling pretty much all day with a nonstop stream of Busch Light.

If you’re going to lose, you might as well not be sober for it. We even had the camo cans!

The Busch Light was flowing as Indiana beat Wisconsin. (Credit: David Hookstead)

A member of the crew, whose identity has been concealed for security reasons, enjoys a cold beer on a football Saturday. (Credit: David Hookstead)

We even had a hall of fame bartender at Dirty Water who turned the entire place into a karaoke party! The whole place was screaming country roads at the top of their lungs.

We love hanging out at Dirty Water in DC. (Credit: David Hookstead)

After spending more money than I’d like to admit – let’s hope the GF isn’t reading this – I headed home for some lean beef tacos, Modelos and the night action. Did you all see Ryan Walters blow past Jim Harbaugh? That was awesome. CIA Stalions is gone, but the hatred for Michigan is still there!

Now, let’s jump into what the OutKick family did.

The OutKick family goes all out.

I threw the bat signal out to everyone to find out what the OutKick crew was doing, and it turns out we have some talented members!

OutKick family, how are we celebrating a great weekend of football?



What are we drinking? Where are we tailgating? What are we cooking? What bars are we at?



Reply with your pictures and experiences, and the best will be included in a Monday article! Let's have a day! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2023

Seriously, check out this spread from @TexNTenn1977. The man has smoked shotgun shells, pork ribs and smoked queso. The man made himself a nice little feast.

Smoked Shotgun Shells

Pork Ribs

Smoked Queso #HookEm — StandingWithAmerica (@TexNTenn1977) November 4, 2023

And don’t feel bad if you don’t know what smoked shotgun shells are. I had no idea. I had to get to the bottom of the mystery. Turns out it’s spicy sausage and cream cheese in a manicotti shell smoked at 250 degrees for an hour.

I have to try that at some point.

Smoked Shotgun Shells. It’s Spicy sausage and cream cheese filling in a manicotti shell smoked at 250 for 1 hour. — StandingWithAmerica (@TexNTenn1977) November 4, 2023

OutKick even had a rabid fan at the East Carolina game, and he came through in a huge way.

How did OutKick’s Geoff Clark spend his football weekend? The lucky son of a gun went to Las Vegas. Also, if you’re not already checking out Geoff’s gambling picks, then you need to reevaluate your life. Nobody more entertaining and better in the business. A key part of the OutKick squad.

This guy even seemingly landed sideline passes. What an absolute dude!

How about Mike Taliaferro. This poor man appears to have injured himself, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying some football action.

He fired up a TV as he got some rest to heal up. Get well soon, Mike. Also, is there anything more relaxing for dudes than hanging out in the garage?

These lucky OutKick readers spent their Saturday getting the lay of the land in Germany prior to the Chiefs/Dolphins game. Our crew is going international now!

Watching the Chiefs in Frankfurt! pic.twitter.com/LtdAuTZ7UR — Michael Hogan (@XboxFan1983) November 5, 2023

We also had some people who didn’t send in pictures (tweet them or email them to david.hookstead@outkick.com!), plenty of other OutKick fans made it clear they were having a great weekend of action.

Pokes won.

Ate ribs.

Now gonna have some Buffalo Trace.

Good day. — Primetime_Pokes (@primetime_pokes) November 5, 2023

Bourbon — IrishFan55 (@irish_fan55) November 5, 2023

Boiled crabs and shrimp. Geaux Tigers — Reid Mahne (@rmahne2) November 4, 2023

Unfortunately for one OutKick reader, he spent the afternoon in a tractor working on the farm. Being a farmer isn’t easy, but we certainly appreciate all the work they do to make sure the country can keep eating.

Listening in the tractor today😔 pic.twitter.com/J1TnsJ9hJl — Ryan Welch (@Welch_R) November 4, 2023

I appreciate everyone who sent in pictures and tweeted how they were spending their weekends as a member of the OutKick family. We’ll be doing the same next weekend, and I hope you all join in! Tweet me or email me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.