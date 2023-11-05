Purdue Coach Ryan Walters Makes Feelings On Jim Harbaugh Clear During Postgame Handshake

Videos by OutKick
It’s probably safe to say Purdue coach Ryan Walters doesn’t like Jim Harbaugh.
The Wolverines beat Purdue 41-13 Saturday night, but the action on the field was hardly the focus. Not at all.
Michigan is currently consumed by a massive cheating scandal and allegations former staffer Connor Stalions oversaw a huge sign stealing operation. Stalions parted ways with the program Friday. Several videos of the alleged pointman appearing to call out plays have surfaced over the past week.
Ryan Walters blows past Jim Harbaugh during postgame handshake.
Going into the Purdue game, Walters made it clear there’s no doubt in his mind Michigan cheated and he’d seen the proof to back it up.
“It’s unfortunate. What’s crazy is they weren’t allegations. It happened. There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games, so we’ve had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals,” Walters explained before the game.
Well, in case you thought Harbaugh and Walters would grab a beer after the game and catch up, that definitely didn’t happen. In fact, the Purdue coach blew right past Harbaugh during the postgame handshake, and it’s very clear he is not a fan.
You can watch the situation unfold below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Ryan Walters appeared very upset with Harbaugh.
It’s pretty hard to not understand Walters’ position. Michigan is accused of cheating, and he 100% believes they cheated going into the game against his team.
The Wolverines then proceeded to dominate and blow out Purdue in front of the country. Yeah, I’d be pretty upset too.
Generally speaking, coaches like to exchange words for a moment. It doesn’t look like Walters said anything or even slowed down for Jim Harbaugh.
I guess that’s what happens when you think your opponent is a cheater and his program might have run the most expansive cheating operation in college football in my lifetime.
You think this was icy? Just wait until James Franklin and Ryan Day come face-to-face with Jim Harbaugh. That could be very explosive, and fans can’t wait to see it. Send me your thoughts on Walters blowing off Harbaugh to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Is there anyone so naive as to think anything will be done in the next 45 days to impede Michigan’s 2023 season? Anything other than the very unlikely scenario in which UM loses to both PSU and tOSU and misses the Final Four. Would THAT be great Karma or what.
To paraphrase Jerry Tarkanian’s classic line re: how NCAA deals with Big Deal infractions by SuperPower schools …. “Cleveland State better look out …”
Hasn’t UM been “good enough” in recent years not to have to “cheat” to win? Apparently not …