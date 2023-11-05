Purdue Coach Ryan Walters Makes Feelings On Jim Harbaugh Clear During Postgame Handshake

Videos by OutKick

It’s probably safe to say Purdue coach Ryan Walters doesn’t like Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines beat Purdue 41-13 Saturday night, but the action on the field was hardly the focus. Not at all.

Michigan is currently consumed by a massive cheating scandal and allegations former staffer Connor Stalions oversaw a huge sign stealing operation. Stalions parted ways with the program Friday. Several videos of the alleged pointman appearing to call out plays have surfaced over the past week.

Ryan Walters blows past Jim Harbaugh during postgame handshake.

Going into the Purdue game, Walters made it clear there’s no doubt in his mind Michigan cheated and he’d seen the proof to back it up.

“It’s unfortunate. What’s crazy is they weren’t allegations. It happened. There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games, so we’ve had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals,” Walters explained before the game.

Well, in case you thought Harbaugh and Walters would grab a beer after the game and catch up, that definitely didn’t happen. In fact, the Purdue coach blew right past Harbaugh during the postgame handshake, and it’s very clear he is not a fan.

safe to say Ryan Walters and Jim Harbaugh do not enjoy each other's company https://t.co/Vm92TEff3o pic.twitter.com/7KpSe6LOJf — Aneesh (@aneeshswamy) November 5, 2023

Ryan Walters appeared very upset with Harbaugh.

It’s pretty hard to not understand Walters’ position. Michigan is accused of cheating, and he 100% believes they cheated going into the game against his team.

The Wolverines then proceeded to dominate and blow out Purdue in front of the country. Yeah, I’d be pretty upset too.

Michigan dominated Purdue 41-13, and Ryan Walters blew off Jim Harbaugh during the postgame handshake. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Generally speaking, coaches like to exchange words for a moment. It doesn’t look like Walters said anything or even slowed down for Jim Harbaugh.

I guess that’s what happens when you think your opponent is a cheater and his program might have run the most expansive cheating operation in college football in my lifetime.

You think this was icy? Just wait until James Franklin and Ryan Day come face-to-face with Jim Harbaugh. That could be very explosive, and fans can't wait to see it.