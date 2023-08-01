Taylor Swift Gave $100,000 To Each Of Her Tour Bus Drivers To Say Thanks

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift is giving back to some of the people that made her Eras Tour the massive success it has become.

According to TMZ, the Grammy Award winning singer gave all of the truck drivers of the tour a $100,000 bonus. Each and every one of them!

With an estimated 50 different drivers on the tour, that’s a cool $5 million that Swift just gave to those that have been working day in and day out for months now.

… Anyone know how I can get my commercial driver license?

TAYLOR SWIFT’S BIG BONUS

For as much criticism as Swift gets – mainly from those that are simply jealous of her being everywhere, this is a wildly awesome move on her part. I don’t recall other musicians or artists doing the same for as many people as she just did, many of whom have spent months away from their families while they load gear in and out regardless of what the temperature or weather may be.

Shouts to Swift for realizing that America was built on truckers and sometimes those same people are overlooked for their contributions. That money is seriously life changing for many of the workers on the tour.

Now before some trolls out there start saying “Oh, she can afford it!” yes, you’re right. Especially since her Eras Tour is on a path to make a reported $1 billion. But how many other rich CEOs do you know handing out $100,000 to blue collar workers in random bonuses? Exactly.

This is a win all around and hopefully it sparks others to follow suit. As for Swift herself, she’s about to wrap up her North American Eras Tour stint that was full of plenty of memories from fans selling the rain water from the show, to even causing an earthquake in Seattle. Literally.