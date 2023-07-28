Taylor Swift Fans Literally Caused An Earthquake During Seattle Shows

Videos by OutKick

We know that Taylor Swift’s fans can get a little out of hand, but nobody thought it would be like this.

In a you-can’t-make-this-up situation, Swift’s recent performances at Seattle, Washington’s Lumen Field triggered a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. Move over Axl Rose, the Swifties would like to show you how to rock… literally.

The “Swift Quake,” is being likened to Seattle’s 2011 “Beast Quake,” in which Seahawks fans also at Lumen Field went so wild that after Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown during a Wild Card game that it also registered an earthquake magnitude. However, the Swifties’ seismic activity at one point was double what the Seahawks fans did. It also went for much longer.

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach studied the impact during Taylor Swift’s Seattle concerts.

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS CREATED A 2.3 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE

In both scenarios the data was compiled and analyzed by seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, who is also a professor of geology at Western Washington University. “For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it,” she told CNN.

Swift herself even went on Instagram to acknowledge just how badass the fans reactions were during those shows. “Seattle that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs,” the Grammy-award winner wrote.

ALL THINGS COMING UP TAYLOR SWIFT

I mean, I know Swifties can get a little out of hand, but I didn’t know they had enough power to straight up mess with the Earth.

Swift’s record-breaking earthquake-inducing concert is just one of many power moves that show just how massive the singer has become. Last month, she set an attendance record at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium when over 73,000 fans showed up to sing, dance and probably cry during her show. She also had a record-number of people trying to buy tickets for her Eras Tour, nearly destroying Ticketmaster. Oh, and she’s on path to make $1 BILLION when all is said and done this year – simply from touring.

Suddenly, I feel even worse for passengers that were stuck on this delayed airplane full of singing Swifties.