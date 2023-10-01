Taylor Swift Invites Brittany Mahomes Along For Dinner In New York City With Friends Blake Lively & Sophie Turner

Videos by OutKick

It’s happening. The worst possible scenario from the whole Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce drama is playing out.

No, it’s not the Swifties doing battle with Brittany Mahomes’ supporters on social media. That’s some good old fashioned grab your popcorn entertainment. The worst possible scenario is Taylor becoming friends with Patrick Mahomes’ wife.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are seen on September 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

That appears to be happening as we speak.

After reportedly hitting it off last Sunday during Kelce’s private postgame party, where the two had shots together, Taylor invited Brittany out to dinner on Saturday night.

This wasn’t just a low key dinner to get to know one another either. Taylor and the wife of her new boyfriend’s best friend hit up Emilio’s Ballato in New York City with a couple of Taylor’s friends, actresses Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

Ever heard of them?

Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner grab dinner together in New York City (Image Credit: Getty)

Of course you have and if you thought Brittany was insufferable before, wait until the Brittany who is hanging out with Taylor Swift and all of her big time celebrity friends shows up.

That Brittany is going to put on a master class in being insufferable. After Saturday night, that version of the Chiefs WAG is well on her way to making an appearance.

Will Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Watch Together?

Taylor and Brittany are in town, of course, for Sunday night’s Chiefs game against the Jets at MetLife. The singer is expected to attend the game. Reports of her planned attendance sent ticket prices through the roof.

The dinner out with Mrs. Mahomes and friends seems to confirm that she plans to be there. The question now is who will she be watching the game with? Is she back with momma Kelce or does Brittany get the call? We shall see.

We’ll also find out, as the season goes on, whether this develops into a true friendship or whether this is just a keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer move by Taylor.

Just a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/CKd2UmDpcb — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 26, 2023

I’m not ready to say that there isn’t some future drama ahead between these two Chiefs WAGs. That’s always a possibility.

The NFL season is long and there’s no telling how things will play out. Will Taylor be able to stand hanging out with Brittany? What happens if Jackson tags along?

There’s a lot that could go sideways as the weeks pile up and the Chiefs go on what is expected to be another playoff run. The Chiefs are going to be must watch on and off the field.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)