Taylor Swift Fans Have Been Camping Out For FIVE MONTHS For Her Upcoming Argentina Shows

We all know that Taylor Swift’s fans are a unique type – one that is passionate, energetic and will do nearly anything for their favorite singer. But this… this may be a little much.

According to Pitchfork, a group of a couple hundred Swifties have been camping out SINCE JUNE for her upcoming Argentina shows that begin next week. Their reasoning? They want to be first in line so they can be the closest to the stage in the General Admission floor section when the gates open.

Taylor Swift fans have been camping out for months for her upcoming Argentina show. (Photo by Diego Nicolás Argüello)

CAMPING OUT FOR TAYLOR SWIFT TO GET CLOSE TO THE STAGE

Multiple fans spoke with the outlet and described how they have made the last five months of waiting work out while not losing their spot in line.

There are four different tents that have been setup near the stadium where Taylor will be performing at. Each tent has around 60 people assigned to it with various “leaders.” Using a spreadsheet and various communication methods, the fans are rotating who stays over so they don’t lose their spot.

And just like if one was going to work, each person is logged in when they show up and when they leave. Those that spend the most time waiting line will have priority to rush towards the stage for Taylor’s first show on November 9th.

If it seems like a lot, you clearly haven’t been paying attention to just how dedicated Swifties are. I mean some of these people are literally SELLING RAIN WATER from the sky because it happened during one of her concerts! And let’s not talk about how they single-handedly brought down Ticketmaster or how they broke the record for biggest AMC Theater presale tickets just a few weeks ago when Swift’s Eras Tour live concert debuted. (I’d much rather see the concert in theaters than spend five months waiting in line, but hey to each their own!)

Jason and Travis Kelce call out the NFL and NBC for going “overboard” on Taylor Swift coverage. pic.twitter.com/fT0xtn3RjB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 4, 2023

DO WE THINK TRAVIS KELCE KNEW WHAT HE WAS GETTING INTO?

What’s even more hilarious is that some fans told Pitchfork how their family and friends don’t know they’ve been camping out for months for the shows. They described the various excuses they have been using for why they were away, which included everything from long weekend trips to working late to staying over at friend’s houses.

I wonder if Travis Kelce knew what he was getting himself into when he began hanging / dating / whatever he and Taylor Swift are. He obviously knew she was massively famous but to have people wait FIVE MONTHS is a whole new level. It’s Beatlemania times a thousand.

Taylor Swift has a few other tour dates once these Argentina shows wrap up. She’ll then be off the road before heading overseas to Asia and more – including a show in Japan that happens to be the night before the Super Bowl which many are wondering who she chooses should the Kansas City Chiefs make it. Do you go with your boyfriend Travis Kelce or the Swifties that have been camping out for months?