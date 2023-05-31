Target Is In The Crosshairs As Instagram Star Bri Teresi Unloads Her Shotgun

Videos by OutKick

Go woke, go broke & turn into target practice.

That’s the message this week from Instagram superstar Bri Teresi, who has been on the front lines of the battle against these woke companies like Bud Light and Target who decided they were going to jump on the trans G bandwagon.

The last time we checked in with Bri, she was pumping Bud Light full of lead during a target practice session where she blew up the Buds and lingerie. “In this video, I am shooting at balloons filled with paint above Honey Birdette lingerie. As well as Bud Light that was donated by friends because they no longer want it and Tampax tampons. All these brands have gone woke,” Teresi announced.

That video did massive numbers and turned Bri into one of the prominent voices on this movement against Big Corporations.

Now she’s back and Target is getting lit up.

“Their target is children. Keep in mind @Target hired a designer for their “pride collection” that is a literal satanist!” Bri announced to her 1.5 million followers.



“Go Woke. Go Broke. #boycotttarget.”

What a run it’s been for Target after conservatives took aim over the company’s new “Pride” collection. The company lost $10 billion in market valuation in 10 days as shares fell and they continue to fall. Target shares were $160.96 at close a day before the drama boiled over. As of Wednesday, May 31 at lunch, shares sat at $132.07.

As Bri and others have said, this is what happens when you start selling “Pride” onesies and “tuck” bathing suits for dudes to “tuck” their junk.

The next thing you know, Bri Teresi creates a Target target at her shooting range and unloads.

“I’ve lost deals because I’ve stood up for what’s right. There are lots of ways to make money,” Teresi wrote Tuesday as yet another huge drama broke out when Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized for speaking out against the Dodgers’ plan to honor drag queen nuns who suck on ball gags.

“The point is, if people don’t take a stand, we’re going to live in a very very disturbing society. Enough is enough! We need strong men and women in all fields to fight against this nonsense,” Teresi added.

The War on Woke Target continues. pic.twitter.com/rmJhELgFhe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2023

And Bri golfs!