Dodgers Bend The Knee To Weirdo Drag Nun ‘Community Heroes’ Who Like Sucking On Ball Gags, ‘Beer Runs’ & Desecrating Catholicism

What are we doing in this country?

Seriously.

I’m not going to sit here and write a bunch of big words about what’s going on in Los Angeles where the Dodgers, in June, will honor a group of twisted weirdos who enjoy sucking on ball gags to mock Christmas and have zero shame in their apparent hatred towards organized religion, specifically the Catholic church.

The Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a group that barely had a presence before it was announced that the group would be awarded a “Community Hero Award,” during a June 16 “Pride Night” game at Dodger Stadium.

A search of the Los Angeles Times’ online story archive doesn’t reveal a single mention of the Sisters before the recent controversy where the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the group after Catholics and Florida Senator Marco Rubio raised concerns over their inclusion on Pride Night to pick up the “Hero” award.

After the LGBTQ++– maniacs went nuts over the Dodgers’ decision, it was announced this week that the Dodgers had re-invited the Sisters to get their “Hero” award.

Of course, they did.

The Dodgers decided it would be easier to do business if they bent the knee to a group of lunatic tranny nuns who mock and clearly hate Catholicism. Stop and think about the discussion in the Dodgers board room. The team decided it would rather side with these sick bastards rather than the Latinos, who in 2020, were said to be returning to Catholicism in droves, according to the L.A. Times.

That’s where we stand in this country.

The Dodgers chose lunatics sucking on ball gags while mocking Christmas over families who come to the ballpark to watch games, buy jerseys, eat hot dogs, get autographs, and keep the tradition of baseball alive.

The Los Angeles tranny nuns barely even promote themselves as community heroes, yet they’re being called ‘Heroes’ by the Dodgers

An analysis of social media content output before the uproar of the past 10 days shows that the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence hasn’t exactly been some prolific fundraising arm of the LGBTQ++– community as the mainstream media is claiming.

They’re a “charity group,” CNN tells us.

Yeah, and did CNN bother doing any analysis of the Los Angeles group that’s being congratulated with a “Community Hero Award?”

As of May 23, the L.A. Sisters’ Facebook page hadn’t been updated since December when members slipped into red dresses for some benefit. It’s unclear who or what was benefitting from the red dress party.

Before that, the group promoted a “beer bust” where members raised money for a vegan farm. That post got 26 ‘Likes’ on Facebook.

In October, the Sisters promoted voting in elections by jumping into their drag nun costumes to tell membership to get out and vote — the post got five likes. In September, the group reminded its members that it was looking for contestants for a “Mr. Sister Leather 2023” contest.

Over on Instagram, the group had a big laugh in January when it posted about the “Feast of the Ass.”

“Happy holiday, y’all,” the chapter’s Instagram cheered.

An analysis of the Sisters’ website calendar of events shows that the group will celebrate “Wash Your Bum Day” on Thursday, May 25.

“The Sisters encourage all people, especially men, to WASH YOUR BUM! No need to be nasty in today’s world, Gurl,” the site reads.

“Do your lovers a favor.

“How to Celebrate:

“1) Buy soap

“2) Get into shower

“3) Wash Your Bum!

“Do NOT make us leave the Convent to do this for you; it will hurt!” the Sisters concluded.

Sounds like they really deserve this “Community Hero Award.”

Friday, the group will hold “Butch Queen” which is described as a “contest for leather men who always wanted to try wigs and dresses.”

Again, add it to the “Community Hero Award” resume.

This is the best the Los Angeles LGBTQ++– community can do for community heroes?

Why isn’t Pamela Anderson being honored with the 2023 “Pride Night – Community Hero Award” for the actual work she’s done for the community? In April, Anderson was honored at a gala event where over $1 million was raised to support the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s “life-saving and life-enhancing programs.”

That night, Anderson accepted the Vanguard Award for “her long history of activism and allyship.”

Oh, and Anderson has been a Dodgers fan for decades.

Pamela Anderson during Hollywood All-Stars Charity Baseball Game – August 22, 1992 at Dodgers Stadium. (Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage)

Meanwhile, now the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which honored Pamela a month ago, is acting like the tranny and crossdressing nuns are heroes that deserve to be honored.

How many times do you think the LGBT Center mentioned the L.A. Sisters on Twitter before the last 10 days?

Four times.

I checked. You can, too, right here.

Talk about inspiring. Talk about heroes. So brave. Such heroism. The big dog LGBTQ++– center in Los Angeles didn’t even brag about this group before this Dodgers award drama.

If we’re going to throw around the word “hero,” or plural “heroes,” how about we find actual heroes to celebrate instead of lunatic tranny frat boys who are purely a shock and awe circus act.

There isn’t a group out there raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the alphabet mafia and you are left honoring a group of “bears” dressed in leather and nun costumes who like to suck down draft beers and ball gags while cosplaying as a charity and telling us all what’s wrong with Catholicism?

That’s a sad statement for the Los Angeles “Pride” community, but you do you, Los Angeles.