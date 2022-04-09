T.O. Extends Invite To Colin Kaepernick For ‘Fan-Controlled’ Football League

It’s been six years since Colin Kaepernick departed the NFL to pursue a new role as a civil rights activist, and Terrell Owens is urging Kaepernick to join forces with him in the Fan Controlled Football league.

TMZ Sports reports Owens said it could help the quarterback get to his goal of getting back to the league.

The 48-year-old wide receiver announced he plans to join the Fan Controlled Football league, where he is expected to be paired with quarterback Johnny Manziel on the Zappers for the season’s April 16 start.

Owens said he believes the league’s platform could benefit Kaepernick greatly if he would suit up for a few games, TMZ Sports reports.

“I feel like he could come in and really use this to really sharpen his skill set,” Owens said. “Especially because there’s some questions about him not playing for such a long time.”

Owens said the FCF’s smaller setting could help Kaepernick’s decision-making and accuracy could improve in a short amount of time in the league, or at least give owners and GMs another chance to see the 33-year-old QB.

CLAY TRAVIS: KAEPERNICK ENDED HIS NFL CAREER BECAUSE HE TOOK A KNEE & WASN’T GOOD ANYMORE

For now, Kaepernick appears to continue to do everything he can to get another chance to play in the league.

CLAY ON KAEPERNICK’S CURIOUS DECISION

The former 49ers QB threw in front of NFL scouts during the half at Michigan’s spring game, where he also served as the “honorary captain.”

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.