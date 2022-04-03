Clay Travis: Kaepernick Ended His NFL Career Because He Took A Knee & Wasn’t Good Anymore

It’s become reality in the NFL that as long as you’re talented, you will always be granted opportunities no matter the circumstances.

The most recent example of this is Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused by 22 different women of sexual assault/sexual misconduct, though not charged criminally, and was handed a fully guaranteed, five year, $230 million contract. Watson is a 26-year-old former first-round pick and has three Pro Bowl nods to his name, however, meaning that at least a quarter of NFL teams were bidding for his services despite the uncertainty.

That brings us then to free agent Colin Kaepernick, the 34-year-old former 49ers quarterback that hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL since 2016. While Kaepernick isn’t fighting for his innocence in a courtroom, his kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem that season has steered away teams from signing him.

OutKick’s Clay Travis said on OutKick The Show Friday that the reason for this is that Kaepernick’s talent has never outweighed his baggage.

“As long as your talents exceed your problems, you’re always going to be employed in the NFL. #DeshaunWatson proves that. #ColinKaepernick is just not that talented and he brings with him a lot of baggage.” – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/QTc9eKs1ft — OutKick (@Outkick) April 2, 2022

“The reality is, Kaepernick didn’t end his career because he took a knee,” Travis said. “He ended his career because he took a knee and he wasn’t that good of a quarterback anymore. The lesson should be pretty clear just based on Deshaun Watson… Kaepernick is out of the league because his overall talent did not exceed the problems associated with all of the attention around him.”

Kaepernick has been working out frequently with NFL receivers in recent months, looking to get another shot in the NFL. He served as the honorary captain at Michigan’s Maize and Blue spring game Saturday and threw in front of NFL scouts, as relayed by OutKick’s Alejandro Avila.

Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.



📹 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/y9pvu3iGZC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

“We still get out there and sling it,” Kaepernick said after his throwing session, via WXYZ Detroit. “Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It’s one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it.”

The last time Kaepernick was under center in the 2016 season, he went 1-10 as starter, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on 59.2% passing. Over the duration of his six-year career, Kaepernick went 28-30, throwing for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions on 59.8% passing.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.