WATCH: Colin Kaepernick Gives Elevator Pitch To NFL Teams After Throwing At Michigan’s Spring Game

Making his first TV appearance without a turtleneck in years was former San Francisco 49ers QB, Colin Kaepernick.

Kapernick appeared at Michigan’s Maize and Blue spring game on Saturday to not only be featured as honorary captain but to throw for NFL scouts present in Ann Arbor.

Out of the NFL since 2016, Kaepernick has persistently made public calls to teams pleading for a tryout — following years of calling out the League and its owners as racist.

At 34, Kaepernick is still throwing Hail Marys to stay in the spotlight

After tossing to free-agent wide receivers on Saturday, Kaepernick spoke with WXYZ Detroit’s Jeanna Trotman to give his pitch on a return to football.

"I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games."@Kaepernick7 had a message for NFL teams 👀



“We still get out there and sling it,” Kaepernick commented after his session. “Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It’s one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it.”

Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.



Trotman asked Kaepernick what teams should expect from the polarizing play-caller.

“That I can help make you a better team,” Kapernick stated. “I can help you win games. I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that, though.”

Also in attendance at the event was director Spike Lee, who is following Kaep as part of a new documentary that the two are developing — which will surely be all about football.

