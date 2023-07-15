Sylvester Stallone Gets Handsy With Bikini-Clad Wife In Italy

Videos by OutKick

Last August it looked like Sylvester Stallone and his former model wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, were finished. She had just filed for divorce in Florida from the now 77-year-old and he had quickly hopped into a tattoo chair to get the ink he had of her covered up.

Sly released a statement after the news broke, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

A month later they were back together like nothing had happened. The marriage was back on and the two had settled whatever differences had led Flavin to file for divorce. We’re talking Instagram posts and everything.

A spokesperson had even dropped a statement on the whole situation. They said, “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

A few months after the reconciliation Stallone mentioned in an interview that he had sometimes put his work ahead of his family. He also made it clear that it wasn’t going to happen again.

That brings us to this week and the couple’s trip to Italy. It’s still smooth sailing for the two as far as the marriage is concerned and Sly was very much focused on a member of his family.

He and his bikini-clad wife were spotted taking a dip in a pool in Sardinia. The cameras captured Stallone taking a dip in a t-shirt and getting a little handsy with his 54-year-old wife.

Sylvester Stallone grabs wife’s boobs while on vacation in Italy (Image Credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

It’s Good To See Sly And Jennifer Flavin Happy

If you’re not happy for Stallone and his wife I don’t know what to tell you. This man has given you Rambo and Rocky for God’s sake.

Not to mention the countless number of other bad movies you can nap through on a Sunday afternoon. If you’re not rooting for his happiness then you’re rooting against him in my eyes.

Sylvester Stallone and wife take a dip in pool in Italy (Image Credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

He looks pretty damn happy here doesn’t he? I didn’t picture Stallone, even at his age, as a t-shirt in the pool guy, but it gives the green light to anyone who is on the fence about doing it.

He’s not the only one grinning. I don’t know about you, but there’s something about seeing an aging actor, with a wife or girlfriend 20 or more years younger than they are, that puts a smile on my face.

It’s just one of those things that feels right. You see it and say to yourself, “now that makes sense.” Congratulations to Sly and his wife on what has to be 26 years now.