Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, Files For Divorce

And it’s all over for Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, after the former model filed for divorce in Florida, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Falvin, 54, and Stallone, 76, who wed in 1997, have three daughters — Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet 20.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Sly Stallone told TMZ after it was revealed that his marriage was over.

In a wild twist to this divorce story, Sly wasted no time going into a tattoo parlor to have the large tattoo of Jennifer’s face covered with new ink featuring Butkus, the bullmastiff from “Rocky” movies. On August 16, tattoo artist Zach Perez showed off Sly’s new ink and noted that it was the “Greatest day in my tattoo career.”

In May, Sly wrote lovingly about his wife on Instagram.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!” Stallone wrote to Jennifer.



Annnnnnddddd….the marriage is over.

Jennifer took to Instagram on August 10 with her own message that can now be perceived to be a shot at Sly.

“These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever,” Jennifer wrote to her daughters.



Was there cheating? Something else going on? We’ll soon find out. It’s Holllywood. Someone is about to talk. Stay tuned.