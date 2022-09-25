Sly Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Together Again, One Month After Divorce

You may not have believed in underdog stories until Sylvester Stallone gave us Rocky. Now, he and his wife Jennifer Flavin, are making us believe in love.

I’ll give you a second to grab some Kleenex to mop up those tears.

Stallone and Flavin (if you can read her name without hearing it in a Jerry Lewis//Professor Frink voice, then you’re a stronger person than me) divorced just one month ago.

One month was enough time for the two to realize they couldn’t be without each other because they’re back for a sequel.

And if there’s anyone that loves a sequel, it’s Sly Stallone.

The 76-year-old actor’s reps confirmed that he and Flavin were back together after ol’ Sly posted some old photos of the two together.

The two had been married for 25 years when Flavin filed for divorce last month. She accused Stallone of irresponsible spending, and while he denied that he conceded that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Rumors at the time were that the final straw was an argument over how to take care of their dog, Dwight. Stallone confirmed that the two had different ideas about what was best for their pup. However, he also said that that wasn’t the reason for the divorce.

Well, that’s all water under the proverbial bridge now, isn’t it?

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a spokesperson for the two told Page Six.

“They are both extremely happy.”

Good for them.

It’s nice to hear that their relationship didn’t go the way of Planet Hollywood.

