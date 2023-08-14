Sydney Smith, Olivia Dunne Rival Dubbed The ‘NCAA’s Most Flexible Gymnast,’ Uses Peloton To Work On Pliability

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Smith — the biggest threat to Olivia Dunne’s throne — is putting in the work ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Southern Connecticut State star recently purchased a new Peloton like it was 2020 all over again and hit the ground running just weeks before fall practice. The rising star — dubbed the NCAAs Most Flexible Gymnast — is even taking applications for a new gym buddy for the next few weeks.

Serious inquires only, of course.

Olivia Dunne and Sydney Smith battle heats up

Shoeless Sydney Smith is officially here! Plan accordingly. Seems like a dangerous way to work out, but I also haven’t worked out in two years so perhaps I’m the wrong guy to ask.

Anyway, it’s been a massive summer for Smith, who recently declared war on Olivia Dunne by accusing her of stealing her content. Those are fighting words in the social media influencer game, and Livvy responded by passive aggressively sitting on a stoop in NYC and calling Smith a Gossip Girl.

Check and mate.

Doesn’t seem like Sid the Kid is fazed, though. She’s been on an absolute roll the past few months, and her audience continues to grow one viral post at a time. If anyone can save Peloton, it’s Sydney Smith.

They don’t care her the NCAAs Most Flexible Gymnast for fun, you know. I smell an NIL deal right around the corner.

Olivia Dunne knows a thing or two about those, by the way. She’s only the richest college athlete in the country.

Can’t wait to see these two duke it out this fall and spring. Game on.