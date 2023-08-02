Olivia Dunne Nemesis Sydney Smith Declares Herself ‘Gymnast Barbie’ In Latest Shot

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Smith is cranking up the heat on Olivia Dunne as we inch closer to the new school year, this time declaring herself the Barbie gymnast in her latest TikTok banger.

A little unoriginal? Sure. Feel like everyone is #TeamBarbie right now. I would’ve preferred Sydney fire off an Oppenheimer take.

That being said, I also don’t have a billion followers and in hot pursuit of Olivia Dunne for the world’s No. 1 college gymnast title, so what do I know?

Sydney Smith cranks up the heat on Olivia Dunne

I don’t think anyone else gives a bleep if you’re not blonde either, Sydney Smith. It’s your world right now and we’re all just trying to keep up.

Smith — the Southern Connecticut State star — has been on the prowl for months now, but she’s turned the heat up to 10 this summer. At this point, I feel like she’s become must-see TV every single week, almost like the modern day Seinfeld.

In fact, just last week Smith fired of her second-most viral TikTok yet. Is she Olivia Dunne? No. Not quite, but she’s closed the gap big time as we near a new season.

Still, it’s Livvy’s landscape right now and everyone else is still just fighting for space. She’s been atop the mountain for years, and she’s still showing no signs of falling down.

There was the Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot in May, the NASCAR race in June, and the viral patriotic bikini NIL deal in July.

Check and mate, Sydney Smith.

Can’t wait to see how this battle shakes out as we all gear up for the 2023-24 season. It’s August, which means fall practices are about to start around the country.

Settle in.