Swiftie Aaron Rodgers Dances, Hailey Bieber Is Summer Ready, Josh Duhamel Is A Doomsday Prepper, And Memorial Day Must-Haves

Happy Memorial Day to all, especially those who have served, are serving or lost someone who did.

Today’s edition of Nightcaps will be condensed – we’ve all got non-Bud Light beers to drink and last minute shopping to do. Fortunately, the shopping shouldn’t take quite as long considering we’ve scratched Target from the list.

And something tells me that most of you have a head start on the drinking part. Guess I’ve got some catching up to do!

Let’s do this thing!

Hailey Bieber Is Ready For Summer

Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff of summer. The kids generally have only another handful of days of school left, but no one’s really doing homework or grading papers. It’s a gentleman’s agreement in the purest form. Baseball’s on tv, but mainly to provide background noise for dad naps. And pools should all now be open – which means I’ll do 10 pushups and 10 sit ups before shedding my shirt at the local swim club – fully convinced that my one-minute workout has me looking like Thor.

Speaking of – Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife, knows all about being summer ready. Though, I’d imagine there’s no ramp up period. She appears to stay ready.

“I’m about to have the best summer of my life,” Mrs. Bieber said via Instagram.

She said something similar around 3 months ago, so make no mistake, she’s definitely ready.

Yep. I’d say she’s ready to roll – and has been for quite awhile. My guess is that she subscribes to the Case Keenum approach: “You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready.”

"You don't have to get ready if you stay ready" 👀@casekeenum with an all-time Mic Drop to end his interview 🔥😂 @Browns pic.twitter.com/B3p8BA2Xup — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 22, 2021

Keenum, by the way, has earned more than $48 million over his 11 NFL seasons, mostly as a backup. Well done Mr. Keenum.

Aaron Rodgers Is A Confirmed Swiftie

Another QB who’s always ready…for a darkness retreat and some Ayahuasca, is Aaron Rodgers. OutKick’s Matt Reigle already told us that ARod’s a big Taylor Swift guy, and now we have the video to prove it.

Rodgers was spotted at TSwift’s Sunday night concert from New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium. The newest Jet was captured shaking it off with all the go-to white guy dance moves. Every white guy between 28-70 instantly acquires these same moves (quick bounce to the right, bounce back to the left, slow mo elbow extension, repeat) after about three sips of their first Jack and Coke.

Rodgers shaking off that Packers stank #Swiftie pic.twitter.com/3t8qV9COuD — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) May 29, 2023

Rodgers has a mystery blonde by his side too. I have no idea who that is, but I’ll let OutKick’s culture department do the leg work on that one and provide you with bikini pics of Miss Mystery in the next 24-48 hours. I’m confident it’s a job they’re well-equipped to handle.

Danica Patrick Dances Too

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the only one dancing Sunday. Rodgers’ former love interest, Danica Patrick, also let the hips do the talking, albeit, much earlier in the day.

*Time Out*

How about that Keenum-Rodgers-Patrick transition? Amirite? I haven’t even had a beer yet and it’s Monday and I’m already firing on all cylinders! Watch your backs Big J journalists, I’m comin’ in hot!

Ok, now back to your regularly scheduled Nightcaps. Where were we? Oh yeah, Danica’s shakin that thang.

At the #indy500 on the track just caught @DanicaPatrick do the Indy Shimy pic.twitter.com/Cya3oNyIO2 — Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) May 28, 2023

41-years-young and still bringing the smoke like it’s prom night.

She may have traded racing for golf, but Danica’s also very much on the Hailey Bieber summer ready train. All aboard!

Josh Duhamel Might Be A Weirdo

Danica might consistently bring the heat, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a weirdo. She’s into crystals and obviously dated Aaron Rodgers for years, so you know she’s at least 1/4 weirdo. And now we find out that actor Josh Duhamel might be a weirdo too!

Full disclosure, I’m team Duhamel. Seems like a good hang, plus he was married to Fergie and she’s criminally underrated in my book. Anyways, Duhamel recently told Inverse that he’s basically preparing for the apocolypse.

The actor has two cabins on more than 54 acres and he’s ready for whatever the universe throws at him and his family.

“I’ve become a bit of a doomsday prepper, I guess. So I’m learning how to hunt. I have wells. We have water. We have fuel. I’m building something so if things do go south, I have a place to take my family,” Duhamel told Inverse. “And I believe that we could live off the land out there. I’m not very good at it yet, but I’m getting there.

“It keeps my lizard brain active.”

Josh Duhamel was once married to Fergie, he’s now somewhat of a Doomsday prepper. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage).

I didn’t think my Memorial Day was going to consist of Josh Duhamel Doomsday talk, but here we are. And at least it gave us an excuse to dig up some Fergie content. Fergie Ferg was a real one there for a while. Here’s hoping she has a late career Rich Gannon-like resurgence.

Memorial Day Must-Haves

It’s almost time to get out of here – there’s picnics to attend, guts to feed and most of you probably aren’t sitting at your desks today needing something to scroll through while pretending to work. So let me drop a couple quick Memorial Day must-haves (in not particular order) to ensure you’re doing this properly.

Beer

Hotdogs

American flag (display it loud and proud: front porch, car bumper, tshirt, etc. no wrong answers)

Kid Rock

Yes, that’s correct. Mr. Rock is one of the few A-listers who has no problem consistently and publicly reminding everyone how proud he is to be an American. He appreciates the sacrifice of our military and recognizes the freedoms our military and our country allows us. He rarely misses an opportunity to praise those who serve and protect us. He’s an American Badass for all the right reasons.

I thought it would be appropriate today to share a portion of one of his concerts from last year that shows a video that’s played before Rock sings his hit “Born Free.” I’m told this has been a staple during his tour.

The video I’m referencing starts at the 1:30:14 mark.

Peace Out!

If Born Free wasn’t enough, I’ll leave you with a couple internet treats until we talk again.

