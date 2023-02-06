Surfer Bethany Hamilton Refuses To Compete Against Biological Males After World Surf League Allows Transgender Competitors

Videos by OutKick

Surfer Bethany Hamilton posted a video online saying she will not compete against biological males after the World Surf League passed a new rule allowing transgender competitors in the women’s division.

According to Hamilton, the WSL says they are following Olympic guidelines.

Hamilton rose to national prominence following a a shark attack that resulted in her losing her left arm. She was 14-years-old at the time of the attack.

Despite that, she continued her surfing career and became a professional.

Bethany Hamilton says she will not compete in World Surf League events if they allow transgender women to compete against biological women. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images)

Hamilton is clearly not afraid of taking on difficult challenges. But facing biological men in her sport is not one she feels she should have to face.

She says that while she does not personally have any issues with transgender people, allowing biological men to compete in the women’s division is unfair to biological women.

“This concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15-plus years,” Hamilton said.

“I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule and they fear being ostracized if they speak up.”

Bethany Hamilton of Hawaii surfs at the Billabong Pro Pipeline. (Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League via Getty Images)

Hamilton suggests that the World Surf League create a separate division for transgender surfers. Then, they can compete on a level-playing field against one another.

Additionally, Hamilton questions the processes that are used to determine that biological men are able to compete against women.

“Is a hormone level an honest and accurate depiction that someone, indeed, is a male or female? Is it really as simple as this?” Hamilton asks. “How did whoever decided these ‘hormone rules’ come to the conclusion that 12 months of testing testosterone make it a fair and legal switch?”

She notes that other sports that have adopted similar rules have had their issues.

“We are seeing glimpses of male-bodied dominance in women’s sports like running, swimming and others,” Hamilton said.

Finally, she makes her stance very clear.

“I personally won’t be competing in, or supporting, the World Surf League if this rule remains.”

Surfing champion Bethany Hamilton has just announced she will NOT compete in the World Surf League anymore if they allow biological men to surf in the women’s events. She’s already an absolute legend but this stand makes her even more of a legend. Thank you @bethanyhamilton! pic.twitter.com/gF2qa7cD84 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 5, 2023

Female athletes are speaking out against rules forcing them to compete against men

Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who was denied a trophy by the NCAA due to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, is an outspoken critic of such policies.

Women’s track & field athletes Beth Dobbin, Emily Diamond and Ellie Baker recently attacked new policies designed to let former men compete against women.

Most rational people understand that being born male gives a person a physical advantage in athletic competitions over female athletes.

When will the madness end?