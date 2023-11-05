Stranger Rubs Instagram Model’s Feet On A Plane After She Put Them On The Back Of Stranger’s Armrest

Videos by OutKick

Instagram model Jenna Lee had a bizarre encounter with a fellow passenger on a recent flight. There’s nothing new about insane things happening on airplanes.

Every time you turn around someone is going viral for freaking out before, during, or after a flight. It’s become an expected spectacle on social media.

Occasionally someone will go viral for an incident on a plane that doesn’t involve someone losing their mind. Like the fitness influencer who accidentally flashed her boobs to an entire airplane.

This is one such case of an insane incident where nobody caused a huge scene. The fact that nobody flipped out doesn’t take away from how bizarre it is.

Lee, who always has content on her mind, didn’t go crazy when a stranger started rubbing her feet mid-flight as some might. She turned the camera on and decided to document the encounter for her followers.

In a video she posted on X captioned, “Yooooo what do I do?!!??” she shows her feet propped up on the back of an arm rest with a hand from the person sitting in front of her rubbing her feet.

Shortly after grabbing her own reaction and flipping the camera around to capture the unrequested foot rub, the hand disappears.

Yooooo what do I do?!!?? pic.twitter.com/dWZ0PxHOWv — JENNA LEE (@TheJennaLee_) October 27, 2023

The Instagram Model Is Partially To Blame

Now most people are going to call the person rubbing Lee’s feet a creep for doing so. That might very well be the case.

My first reaction to noticing feet on the back on an armrest wouldn’t be to rub them. But who knows? Maybe I’m in the minority here when it comes to that.

The bigger issue for me is taking off your shoes and putting them up on the armrest in the first place. I give her credit for at least wearing socks, but you’re not at home on the couch.

The shoes have to stay on and by no means do you ever put them on the armrest in front of you. If you do, I’m calling fair game for the creep in front of you to start rubbing them.

If you’re willing to take that risk you have to take the foot rub that follows. I don’t make the rules. You put crazy behavior out there you get crazy behavior in return.

Where do you come down on this one? Let me know at sean.joseph@outkick.com. I look forward to the overwhelming responses agreeing with me.