Fitness Influencer Accidentally Flashes Her Boobs To An Entire Plane

A fitness influencer has a cautionary travel tale for all the ladies out there. A wardrobe choice turned a quick trip from the Gold Coast down to Sydney, Australia into the most embarrassing moment of her entire life and she doesn’t want anyone else to make the same mistake.

Although, she’s probably giving a few attention seekers an idea.

Emma Doherty, who has more than 450k followers on TikTok and Instagram sharing her fitness tips and traveling experiences, explained that her bandeau top – similar to a tube top – popped off as she was reaching for her bags in an overhead bin.

This unfortunate wardrobe malfunction caused her to flash her boobs to the entire plane. Luckily for her, the plane had just landed so it’s not like this happened before takeoff and she had to sit through an entire flight as the boob flasher.

“I reached up into the overhead cabin to get my bag and my bandeau decides to ping off and show my bare boobs to the whole plane,” she said.

“Not only that, but there was literally a guy sat eye level to my boob and thank the Lord he had enough respect to look in the opposite direction. Everyone else around me 100% definitely saw and I wanted the ground to literally swallow me up”

She continued, “Without a doubt that was the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me in my life. So note to all my girls watching this, never ever ever under any circumstances, wear a bandeau on an airplane.”

This Fitness Influencer Knows How To Get Social Media’s Attention

That’s solid advice from Emma on how to avoid flashing an entire plane. It’s also a blueprint for a viral moment for those looking for a lot of attention.

If you thought the Tiffany Gomas meltdown or the Instagram famous woman’s exit from a plane went viral, imagine a boob popping out in some poor guy’s face.

Now he’s in a no-win situation, but the flasher is going to do numbers. She’s picking up thousands of followers and receiving all kinds of extra attention.

That wasn’t Emma Doherty’s goal here I’m sure. She was just trying to do a little story time and help all of those who travel in tube tops.