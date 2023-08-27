Steve Spurrier Is Not A Fan Of NCAA’s Conference Realignment

Videos by OutKick

Longtime Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier is among those voicing their displeasure with the ever-changing landscape of college football.

More specifically, when asked about conference realignment, Spurrier says: “I don’t think it’s real smart.” The 78-year-old former coach shared as much and more during a recent interview with On3’s Chris Will.

Spurrier sees drastic jumps from teams like USC and UCLA, who made the leap to the Big10, and Oklahoma and Texas (SEC bound) as obvious ways for schools and athletic programs to cash in…while losing any sense of storied rivalries.

“It’s all about money and so forth. If they continue to play their in-state rivals and all that, it might make a little more sense,” Spurrier added.

Steve Spurrier isn’t thrilled with the current landscape in college football. (Photo by Sean Meyers/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images).

Like many others, Spurrier is of the opinion that such drastic realignment would be more reasonable with some tweeks. For instance, the former “Head Ball Coach” doesn’t mind Washington’s football team traveling to Happy Valley for a date with Penn State. But he isn’t as keen on the idea of a school’s olympic sports teams having to do the same.

Travel Is A Concern For Spurrier

“If Arizona and Arizona State want to go with the Big (12), just go with football. And leave all the other sports to play the people close by,” Spurrier told On3. “I wish they would do that and that would keep it a little more in the common sense area than traveling clear across the country for a tennis match or a swim meet.”

Spurrier, who won a Heisman trophy while playing at Florida and a National Championship as the Gators’ head coach, is far from alone in his thoughts on realignment. As OutKick’s David Hookstead relayed late last week, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick likened the constant movement across college football to a “complete disaster.”

Swarbrick further added: “We are where we are and we have to try and make it work.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for conference realignment from two of the sport’s most well-known voices.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF