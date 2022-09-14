Former QB Makes Bold Claim About Steve Spurrier And Gambling

Legendary football coach Steve Spurrier apparently always knew the spread.

During an interview on The Spurs Up Show, former Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia claimed QBs were always told the spread by Spurrier and there was even speculation at one point a QB purposely took a safety just to impact the outcome.

“We were always made aware of what the spread was,” Garcia explained when breaking down Spurrier’s knowledge of the spread ahead of any game.

“I remember talking to my buddy Cliff and he’s like, ‘Yeah, everybody thinks that coach Spurrier gambled on the game because there’s no reason he had to take that safety,'” he further explained.

For those of you who don’t know, claims about coaches knowing the spreads of events is far from rare. Anyone who has worked in college athletics or been connected to sports at the college level knows coaches are generally tuned in.

At the very least, there are assistants aware of what’s going on.

Now, that doesn’t mean anything nefarious is going on. It just means coaches are aware of how much the team is supposed to win by.

It’s way more common than the average fan might realize.

The legend of Spurrier grows.

Steve Spurrier was already one of the most legendary coaches in the history of college football, and this story only adds to status.

Spurrier compiled a 228-89 record, won a national title as a coach and won the Heisman as a player. He also apparently knew the spread at all times while on the sidelines.

There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m sure his boosters thanked him often if Garcia’s claim is true.