Drunk John Daly, Steve Spurrier Beer, Hogs On Golf Carts: The Best Things We’ve Seen From College Football Twitter In Week 1

It’s college football Saturday, Week 1. Here are the best things we’ve seen on college football Twitter and around the internet today:
We didn’t expect anything less, sir.
Peyton Manning may be the three-time star of the Citrus Bowl, but does he have his own beer like Steve Spurrier?
The signs are out in Columbus.
You didn’t think they walked to the game, did you?
Herbie hands out earmuffs to the kids:
Bad punts are good TV.
DON’T MISS: OUTKICK GAME DAY T-SHIRT
Good work, College Football Twitter. Until next week.