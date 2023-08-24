Notre Dame AD Whines College Football Has Become ‘A Complete Disaster’

Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick isn’t a fan of the current state of college football

Fans have seen some shocking realignment moves over the past 16+ months, and none have been more shocking than the complete and total collapse of the PAC-12. Arizona, ASU, Utah and Colorado will join the Big 12 starting in 2024, and Oregon and Washington will join UCLA and USC in the Big Ten next summer.

College football has forever been changed, and the CFP is also expanding to 12 teams starting next season. A new era is underway.

Oregon is joining the Big Ten in 2024. A new era of college football starts next summer. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Some fans are excited. Others are disappointed in such drastic changes. Jack Swarbrick didn’t even attempt to mince words when talking about the situation.

He absolutely hates it.

“A complete disaster,” Swarbrick responded when asked directly by Dan Patrick how things have gotten to where they are.

He also lamented the fact the needs of the athletes aren’t really being considered while also saying Stanford and Cal should join the ACC…..a decision that would require cross country travel. Go ahead and square that logic up.

"A Complete Disaster."



-Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick sums up what's happened with College Football#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/wEBlqlUk3G — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 23, 2023

Swarbrick clearly isn’t pleased.

It’s hard to take Jack Swarbrick claiming college football is “a complete disaster” because his logic doesn’t add up.

First, Notre Dame is literally chasing a new media deal, and will the Fighting Irish cut NBC or any other broadcaster a bargain? Absolutely not. Notre Dame will try to get every penny it can.

Money is motivating these changes. It’s delusional to pretend otherwise, but the Fighting Irish and Swarbrick aren’t above wanting to get paid. Nobody is.

Will Notre Dame ever join a conference? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Second, Swarbrick moments apart talked about focusing on athletes “and what’s best for them” while advocating for Cal and Stanford to join ACC.

How great is it for tennis players at Stanford to fly to Duke for matches? Is that good for the swim team? Hard to argue it is.

Jack Swarbrick says the state of college football is “a complete disaster.” (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The reality is a new era of college football is underway. Jack Swarbrick can complain all he wants, but he’s not changing it. Adapt or die.