Steve Kerr, Steph Curry Take Part In Gun Control Roundtable With Biden

The Golden State Warriors’ visit to the White House on Tuesday wasn’t as routine as past champion’s visits to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Not only did President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamal Harris make things incredibly awkward, but a handful of Warriors were actually invited to attend a roundtable about gun control in the United States.

According to Deadline, the gun control roundtable was attended by head coach Steve Kerr along with senior White House staffers, and Warriors players Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, and Steph Curry.

Kerr stepped to the podium during Tuesday’s White House Secretary press conference and explained that “we learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help create a safer environment in our country. That is something that is very close to my heart.”

The former NBA player turned coach has been outspoken about gun control and gun safety over the years. Kerr went viral in May 2022 when he made the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas political.

Kerr used his pre-game press conference following the Uvalde shooting to blame Senate Republicans.

“They refuse to do anything about the violence, the school shootings, the supermarket shootings” and that they put their “desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, our elderly, and our churchgoers,” Kerr passionately pleaded.

Kerr has pushed for the United States to adopt universal background checks for the purchase of firearms.

As Breitbart noted, Kerr’s home state of California has had universal background checks since the 1990s yet the FBI ranked the state number one in “active shooter incidents” for 2021.

