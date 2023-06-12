Stetson Bennett Throws One At Senior Bowl Director On Twitter

Videos by OutKick

Apparently, former Georgia two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett is still smarting from a sack by Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy last January.

Bennett, a rookie fourth round pick of Los Angeles Rams making $4.5 million over four years, took a shot at Nagy over the weekend for a tweet Nagy made not directed at Bennett.

“Rarely matters when you start grooming your kids.” Thank you for the overarching parental advice, Jim. Perhaps parents with dreams for their kids, or kids with dreams in general, should only listen to you, master king of talent evaluation. Lol- a scout who saw an opportunity… https://t.co/QBc7a0lGes — Stetson F. Bennett IV (@StetsonIV) June 10, 2023

“Thank you for the overarching parental advice, Jim,” Bennett tweeted on Friday. “Perhaps parents with dreams for their kids, or kids with dreams in general, should only listen to you, master king of talent evaluation. Lol – a scout who saw an opportunity.”

Nagy’s tweet before the above one one Friday said, “NFL is a genetics league. Simple as that. There’s certainly outliers but that’s what it is. Rarely matters when you start grooming your kids.”

NFL is a genetics league. Simple as that. There's certainly outliers but that's what it is.



Let me share a quick story…



In Fall 2012 I was national scout for KC Chiefs looking at top prospects across country. Was at University of Utah in late September and called the office… https://t.co/UVbYdCT8gt — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 9, 2023

Nagy knows what he is talking about when it comes to the NFL. He worked as a scout with Green Bay, Kansas City, Seattle and New England. Six teams he worked with reached Super Bowls, and four won it. He worked in NFL personnel departments for 18 years. Since 2018, he has been with the Senior Bowl, which could be called the NFL Draft Super Bowl because of the draft choices it has produced for decades.

Stetson Bennett Turned Down Senior Bowl

His above tweet includes an anecdote from his days as a scout with Kansas City in 2012. Draft experts largely overlooked a Brigham Young defensive lineman named Ziggy Ansah until late in his college career, and he became the No. 5 pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

“Moral of the story is football isn’t a highly skilled sport,” Nagy said in the tweet. “It’s not like hitting a baseball or shooting a basketball. If someone is comparatively (at elite levels) big, strong, fast, tough, and doesn’t mind running full speed into other humans then (with some practice and repetition) they can be good at it. If you’re none of those things, good luck.”

Nagy was excluding quarterbacks, a highly skilled position obviously, in his tweet and later added, “QB is highly skilled position. Thought that was obvious enough not to mention in post.”

Nagy’s “grooming kids” tweet included a link to a story about Jake San Miguel, the father of 10-year-old Madden “Baby Gronk” San Miguel. Baby Gronk’s father is training him five or six days a week to be an NFL player and has him on a diet of salmon and brown rice.

Is Baby Gronk Next Todd Marinovich?

This brings up scary memories of ill-fated former Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich, whose father trained him since toddler days in similar ways. The Raiders took Marinovich with the 24th pick of the first round of the NFL Draft in 1991. But he was out of the NFL by 1993 as he had a diet of drugs.

Bennett’s comments could have been made in response to what Nagy said last January about Stetson Bennett choosing not to play in the Senior Bowl.

“Crazy thing is, nobody was a bigger supporter of Stetson as an NFL prospect than I was,” Nagy told OutKick on Monday afternoon.