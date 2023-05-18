Stetson Bennett Will End Up Winning A Super Bowl, Then Receiving His Diploma, Getting The Last Laugh If History Proves Anything

Videos by OutKick

So you’ve had your laughs about Stetson Bennett reportedly not graduating from Georgia during his time in Athens. Congratulations, but do you honestly think he cares? For someone who has already defied the odds twice while playing college football, I don’t suspect this is bothering the new NFL QB.

Sure, it’s fun to compare him to Van Wilder or talk about the six years he was in school without receiving a diploma yet. But while everyone discusses his time in the classrooms, he’s walking around Los Angeles with two national championship rings.

Stetson’s story will one day be made into a movie, I think that’s for certain. What he did during his time in Athens will live on forever. Yes, there were problems at times behind the scenes, but it didn’t affect what he did on the field.

Stetson Bennett Most Likely Doesn’t Care What You Think

For a guy who started his career at Georgia, left for junior college, only to return to Athens and lead his team to two championships, the story is already written. Now it’s about adding more chapters in the middle, which will take place with the Los Angeles Rams.

Remember when everyone thought Stetson Bennett would drop in the draft because he had a bad night and was arrested for public intoxication? There were a lot of folks who thought this would damper any type of NFL Draft expectations. What ended up happening just three months after that incident? Bennett was drafted in the fourth round, flexing on his doubters again.

I know it doesn’t take the vast majority of student athletes six years to graduate, but he’s got time to finish whatever degree he’s pursuing. How many times have we seen athletes go back back to school and get that piece of paper? You don’t think Stetson Bennett’s family, or himself, would like to finish the process?

If we’re being honest, a lot of folks are hating on Bennett because they don’t like his attitude or how he handles himself. He turned down the Senior Bowl, got arrested during that week in Dallas and didn’t graduate this Spring. What if the guy finishes his degree this summer?

Bennett Will Always Draw Headlines, Now In The NFL

If Stetson plays his cards right, he could end up being the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. Don’t laugh, we’ve already seen this story in college. For all the headlines that are currently being written about Bennett, the guy will most likely throw them back in our face and win a darn Super Bowl.

This just seems like something that would happen to Bennett. The guy didn’t have a chance to win the starting job at Georgia until the first and second string quarterbacks were hurt. Then, he took the ball and never gave it up. Kirby Smart felt so comfortable with Stetson that he let Todd Monkey build an entire offense around him. Yes, a former walk-on who was just happy to be at his favorite school.

So, as we sit around and joke about him not obtaining a degree, yet, remember that the ice-cold quarterback from Georgia doesn’t care what you think.

If the past is any indication, Bennett will lead the Rams to a Super Bowl and then show up for his college graduation with three title rings.

Who knows, but get your jokes out now, because history tells us he’ll be the one laughing in a few years.