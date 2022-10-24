Stephen A. Smith Tells Bill Maher Just How Much He Loves ‘Big Booty’

The Stephen A. Smith media blitz took another wild turn Monday when he joined Bill Maher for a … wide-ranging … interview on what he likes in a woman.

To probably nobody’s surprise, the host of ESPN’s First Take loves big butts, and he never lies.

“Well, I’m not going to deny I do like a big booty, I’m not going to lie about that,” Smith said, responding to Maher questioning why America loves ‘giant asses.’

“It’s almost mandatory for me personally,” Smith continued.

“That’s right. But I tell you this, I tell you this true. I learned that beauty was in the eye of the beholder when I was growing up and one of my best friend’s name was (Pooley). His name was Rodney but his nickname was Pooley. Everybody in the neighborhood knew him as Pooley. You could put Beyonce right in front of Pooley and Pooley would look at you and go like this, what the hell am I supposed to do with that? Because if you were not 250 pounds minimum with blubber hanging off your arms, and cellulite everywhere, and you weren’t big enough to tilt a small car, Pooley was not interested in you. You were entirely too small.”

Stephen A. Smith loves a big butt. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith, Bill Maher discuss women with big butts

Stephen A. Smith is on an absolute content HEATER right now. For some reason, it’s mostly been about his sexual preferences.

Hey, give the people what they want … I guess?

Anyway, earlier this month Smith went on Jake Paul’s podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, and told the world not only does he enjoy looking at a big butt, he also likes when his is on the menu!

“Do you…” Paul’s girlfriend, Julia Rose, started – pausing for dramatic effect. “Stephen A… eat ass?”

The verdict?

“No,” Smith said. “That’s a God’s honest answer, never. I don’t have to.”

Rose then soldiered on and asked the natural follow-up question we were all thinking.

“Have you gotten your ass eaten?” she asked.

“That’s private,” he replied.

Okeedokee!

Bill Maher is NOT a fan of big butts. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

Bill Maher is NOT a fan of big butts

Anyway, Smith and Maher’s discussion went well beyond the size of butts. They also discussed whether it’s a cultural thing, which, of course, Smith confirmed.

“For the most part, yeah,” he said. “It is vastly appreciated by black men. Every black man I know, pretty much every black man I know, that’s what we like.”

For those wondering about Bill Maher’s type … he ain’t a fan of the big booty!

“When I was a kid, I was growing up, when I was an adolescent, the last thing a girl wanted was a big ass,” he said. “It’s not my thing. I’m not hating on it, to each his own … I’m hating on it because I feel first of all it’s not healthy.

“And second of all, it’s tilting everyone toward this you know, girls think you know, it’s better to have a giant ass and I’m not into a giant ass.”

Party-pooper.