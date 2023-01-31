Steph Curry – The Biden Supporting Democrat – Writes Letter Opposing ‘Low-Income Housing’ Development Next To His Mansion

Videos by OutKick

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are against the idea of a low-income housing development near their $30 million mansion in Atherton, California. The Currys oppose the development so strongly that they wrote a letter to the town voicing concerns about their privacy and safety if the development is pushed forward.

The town of Atherton has opted to upzone a 1.5-acre lot with the property owner planning to develop up to 16 three-story townhomes. The townhomes would be “looming directly behind us,” according to the Currys.

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home,” the Curry’s letter read in part.

The Currys also stated in their letter that if the project is to move forward they ask the town to build taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines into their property.

Steph Curry visits the White House and the President he endorsed in 2020. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

I’m no housing developer or councilman, but this entire situation sounds like nothing but a headline-grabber involving a liberal California town council wanting others to know they have affordable housing in mind, and that they’ve made an effort, but nothing will actually come of it.

Atherton was ranked as the most expensive zip code in the United States a year ago, according to Forbes, with its land being worth about $8 million per acre according to a councilman.

Atherton City Council will vote on the final plan on January 31, and it’s a safe bet it will not be passed. The town accomplished its goal, however, by not only letting people know it has low-income families ‘in mind’ but even got the Currys involved.

READ: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VISIT WHITE HOUSE; BIDEN, HARRIS CAN’T HELP BUT MAKE IT SUPER AWKWARD

As for the Currys, their opposition to affordable housing near their $30 million mansion in the most expensive zip code in America is rich in its own right. It’s even richer when you think back to the family publically endorsing Joe Biden for President in 2020 and Ayesha publically talking about the “racial inequality” and “social injustices” in our country.

Those “social injustices” just can’t be resolved too close to her backyard in the form of a housing development.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris